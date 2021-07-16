Sunshine Festival
Chandler Goldman finishes first overall in the Sunshine Festival 5K at Mallery Park on July 4.

 Terry Dickson The Brunswick News

The Golden Isles Track Club held its annual Sunshine Festival 5K and one-mile fun run on the Fourth of July, celebrating a return from a pandemic induced one-year hiatus.

Beginning at Mallery Park, 700 racers between the ages of 6 to 91 years old ran the 5K with 29-year-old Chandler Goldman earning the top spot as the male overall winner with a time of 16:52.0. Samantha Murray, 21, finished as the female overall winner in 20:33.5.

The male master winner for runners between 40-49 years old was Daniel Gibson, who ran the race in 17:23.8. Mara Franklin was the female master winner with a time of 22:03.3.

The female grand master, for runners between 50-59 years old, was Katherine Tindol with a time of 23:41.1, and the male grand master winner with a time of 18:44.3 was Tom Dion.

In the senior masters category (runners 60 and over), Sue Brown notched the top female time at 24:40.7. Michael Desrosiers was the male senior master winner at 22:13.9.

