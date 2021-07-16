The Golden Isles Track Club held its annual Sunshine Festival 5K and one-mile fun run on the Fourth of July, celebrating a return from a pandemic induced one-year hiatus.
Beginning at Mallery Park, 700 racers between the ages of 6 to 91 years old ran the 5K with 29-year-old Chandler Goldman earning the top spot as the male overall winner with a time of 16:52.0. Samantha Murray, 21, finished as the female overall winner in 20:33.5.
The male master winner for runners between 40-49 years old was Daniel Gibson, who ran the race in 17:23.8. Mara Franklin was the female master winner with a time of 22:03.3.
The female grand master, for runners between 50-59 years old, was Katherine Tindol with a time of 23:41.1, and the male grand master winner with a time of 18:44.3 was Tom Dion.
In the senior masters category (runners 60 and over), Sue Brown notched the top female time at 24:40.7. Michael Desrosiers was the male senior master winner at 22:13.9.