The Mariner men are conference champions at last.
Coastal Georgia’s mens golf team edged Keiser by a single stroke in a three-day battle at Savannah Quarters Country Club to win The Sun Conference Championship on Tuesday.
Shockingly, it was the first conference title for a program that won back-to-back national championships from 2014-15.
“It’s a little rare to see that, but the two conferences we were a part of were very strong,” said Mariners mens coach Mike Cook. “You had to play really well to win. Some of those conferences, if you’re a top 10 team, you’re going to win by 30 shots every time. Not this one.”
Coastal Georgia spent its first five seasons as a member of the Southern States Athletic Conference, where it finished second three separate times at the conference tournament, and third twice more. In its first three seasons in The Sun Conference, Coastal notched a second- and third-place finish in the years ahead of last season’s COVID cancellation.
No. 3 Coastal Georgia entered the final round two strokes behind No. 2 Keiser after the Mariners had taken their own two-stroke advantage over the Seahawks through the first 18 holes, and both programs continued jockeying for position atop the leaderboard until the final putt.
Senior Shaun Margeson birded on his 54th hole of the tournament and Coastal finished with a 8-under 856 to beat out the field in the loaded TSC. Aside from CCGA and Keiser, The Sun Conference also includes No. 5 South Carolina Beaufort, No. 13 Southeastern, No. 23 SCAD Savannah, Webber International (RV) and St. Thomas (RV).
Margeson recovered from consecutive bogeys on the turn to the back side to shoot 72 on the round and sink drop the title-winning putt.
“It looked kind of sketchy there coming in,” Cook said. “We had one of the players bogey his last hole, and I thought we were going to be on the wrong end, honestly. I didn’t feel confident.
“But once I heard Shaun Margeson birdied the last hole, I felt a lot different… That birdie won it for us.”
The victory was Coastal’s first over TSC rival Keiser this season. The Seahawks previously finished nine strokes better than the Mariners at the season-opening Invite at Innisbrook, and 11 strokes better at the Roadrunner Classic two weeks ago.
The Mariners nearly brought an individual crown back to the Golden Isles as well with senior Jackson Lawlor finishing second overall at 6-under 210 for the tournament, just two back of champion Lucas Cena from Keiser.
Lawlor found himself within a single stroke of Cena through nine holes following a double bogey from the Seahawk on No. 14, but he was unable to even the score on the back nine.
Senior Chip Thompson placed fifth for Coastal Georgia with an even-par 216 through 54 holes, junior Joe Tucker and Margeson each finished T8th with scores of 2-over 218, and freshman George Langham was T11th, rounding out the Mariners’ scoring at 4-over 220.
“Everybody contributed,” Cook said. “They did their jobs.”
While a conference title is nice, Coastal Georgia still has its eyes set on a bigger prize — the program’s third national championship.
The Mariners will get their shot beginning May 18, when the 69th NAIA National Championship tees off from TPC Deere Run Golf Club in Silvis, Ill.
“I told them, ‘This is not the end; we need to get serious,’” Cook said. “Starting next week, we’ve got to prepare. We think we have a chance… I told them, ‘You’re one of the five teams I think that can win it,’ but they have to get ready.”