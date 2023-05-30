Kicking off the start of summer with a small soccer camp to get the ball rolling, 24 kids arrived at Frederica Park under the direction of Glynn Academy girls soccer players Eliza Meader and Capers Childs.

The rising seniors filled in as leaders of the camp with coach Thomas Lemmon doing final teacher planning to seal the end of 2022-23 school year.

