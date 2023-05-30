Kicking off the start of summer with a small soccer camp to get the ball rolling, 24 kids arrived at Frederica Park under the direction of Glynn Academy girls soccer players Eliza Meader and Capers Childs.
The rising seniors filled in as leaders of the camp with coach Thomas Lemmon doing final teacher planning to seal the end of 2022-23 school year.
“It was different,” Meader said of running the camp without Lemmon. “Usually we have him here to help us out and come up with drills and help keep control of the kids. But, today we had to take lead with that on our own and come up with drills to help the kids learn new things.”
Childs added that the smaller number of campers made it a little tougher in terms of not being bale to split them up by age groups to work on drills based on their skill sets.
That wouldn’t stop the two from still putting together a strong first day of soccer camp as they worked on passing tunnels, juggling, and shooting for the first hour of camp.
Wanting to help them learn the basics of soccer and having fun while doing it, the girls came up with different games to highlight the things they learned.
The first game — called World Cup — partnered campers in pairs with countries they’d like to represent. Campers screamed out their countries with Turkey, USA, England, Ukraine, Argentina and a few continents thrown in for good measure in Asia and South America.
Putting balls into play and having campers battling for a chance to get a shot past Childs and Meaders, they’d have to do so from a certain distance to show the ability to use their target practice skills.
After getting a break to cool off from the morning heat that only became hotter as the morning start turned to the lunch hours, campers had one last game to end the first day of camp.
Childs gathered the campers around to describe the rules of a game she called doctor. Splitting everyone into two teams and making sure everyone had a ball at their feet, Childs explained how the game would work.
Having one doctor on each team that would stand inside a three cone pyramid, their role is to tag teammates back who’d been “downed” by an opponent who’s aim is to kick the ball at the feet of others to get them out. The way the game ended was to down the doctor in the field of play before they could get back to their safety confine.
After day one came to an end, Childs spoke of what it was like to open the summer off with the first camp.
“I think it gives the parents a little bit of a break, and the kids have fun here,” Childs said. “Its a fun three hours and they also get to play soccer and learn some new skills along with it.”