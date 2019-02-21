Brunswick High’s girls soccer team rallied back from a 5-2 second-half deficit to complete a miraculous comeback on penalty kicks against Bradwell Institute on Tuesday.
The Pirates fell behind 2-0 in their Region 2-6A opener before Ayisha Bradley put the team on the board with a goal coming off an assist from Emma Counts.
The Tigers got the goal back before halftime and went into the second half up 3-1 before adding another goal minutes later. Counts cut the deficit back to two on a through ball from Carri Sturm, but Bradwell answered right back once more.
Trailing by three goals, Sturm took it upon herself to score three straight to carry Brunswick back into the match, Bradley accounting for assists on two of the scores.
In overtime, Jalyn Morgan got fouled in the box, and Sturm converted the penalty for her fourth goal of the contest to give the Pirates a brief lead, but the Tigers managed to piece together their own rally to send the game to penalty kicks.
Ultiamtely, Sturm, Madi Franklin, and Veronica Sosa each scored on their kicks, and goalkeeper Rylee Brumbaugh stopped three attempts to secure the win. Brunswick’s game against Glynn Academy was scheduled for today, but has been postponed.
Brunswick boys 3
Bradwell Institute 1
The Brunswick High boys soccer team earned its first Region 2-6A victory Wednesday over Bradwell Institute.
Neither team had put a goal on the board going into halftime as the teams worked to adjust to a wet field. The Pirates created some scoring opportunities, but the Tigers’ keeper made plays to keep the game scoreless.
It took Brunswick about 10 minutes into the second half to break the tie when Denilson Carcamo played a through ball to captain Mason Palmer for the finish.
The Pirates struck again on a shot off the foot of Ricky Avendano from about 35 yards out. The senior saw the keeper was off his line and hit the ball to the far side of the upper ninety for the goal.
Bradwell got on the board with about five remaining, but Brunswick answered back in the final minute on a goal by sophomore Payton Sanchez off an assist from keeper Zane Rosenbaum.
Brunswick hosts Glynn Academy today at 6:30 p.m.