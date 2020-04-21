Tennis team’s Garner excels in classroom at Coastal Georgia
Madeline Garner was a shining star at College of Coastal Georgia.
The senior’s contributions on the tennis court through a variety of injuries were just a bonus to her accomplishments in the classroom during her time as a Mariner — a truly exemplary example of a student-athlete.
“I really enjoyed having Maddie be part of the tennis program for the last four years,” said Coastal tennis coach Zack Rogers. “She is one of the toughest, most resilient individuals I have ever known. She missed her senior year of high school competition due to wrist surgery and it was something that she silently, and sometimes not so silently, battled with for her four years at Coastal.
“Maddie was a teammate who was always willing to put the needs of her team first, whether it meant playing an opposing team’s top player or continuing to fight through a match while ignoring the pain she was feeling.”
Upon arriving at Coastal Georgia from Cookeville, Tenn., ahead of the 2016-17 season as part of Rogers’ first recruiting class at the school, Garner saw the court immediately. As a freshman, she went 9-10 while playing in the Nos. 5 and 6 singles lines and 9-11 from Nos. 2 and 3 in doubles.
Garner went on to make appearances in each of her four years as a Mariner despite battling through a lingering wrist injury. At one point as a junior, Garner was even playing in Coastal’s No. 1 singles slot for a period.
The highlight of Garner’s senior season on the court, now playing exclusively as a singles player, came in January when she swept her opponent from Sun Conference rival Webber International 6-0, 6-0 at line No. 6 to help Coastal Georgia secure a 5-2 victory at the Marta B. Torrey Tennis Complex.
But, an Academic All-American, Garner’s garnered more attention for her work in the classroom. She’s presented research in Washington, D.C., and she spent part of last summer interning for NASA.
“In the classroom she showed the same level of tenacity and dedication as a molecular biology major,” Rogers said. “Even with her busy practice and injury rehab schedule, Maddie found time to serve as a teaching assistant, run campus labs, and conduct research. Before the start of her senior year, Maddie completed an internship with NASA, with her research reviewed at a national level. Her academics have led to her being awarded both academic all-conference and academic all-American status. During the 2018-2019 season she was recognized as the Sun Conference Champion of Character.
“As Maddie’s senior season has drawn to close, she now has time to focus on life after the College of Coastal Georgia. For Maddie, that means making her final decision as to what graduate school program she would like to enter. She has opportunities to continue her studies and research all over the country and in Europe. No matter where she chooses to go from here, I know she is going to be successful. I am really excited to see where Maddie’s future takes here, and have no doubt that she is going to be someone who really makes a difference.”