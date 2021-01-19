Shaun Munoz was a self-proclaimed “bad teammate” and a player without a true home when he arrived at Glynn Academy three years ago. Now, a changed man and a maturing pitcher, Munoz has the opportunity to play college baseball after signing with South Georgia State College during a ceremony last Friday.
The immediate feelings that flooded Munoz after putting pen to paper were ones of relief. He booked a home at a competitive junior college for his first two years post high school, and now he can focus all his attention on being the best he can on the field.
“I think from the standpoint of going off to college, I guess I’m not really nervous to continue the next chapter of playing ball because I’ve always looked at it as, ‘I’m going to compete at the highest level,’ no matter what, and ‘We’re going to go out and win some games,’ no matter where we go,” Munoz said. “I think getting that commitment under my belt, finding a true home and not having to worry about scrambling last second to find a college, now we can focus on bringing Glynn a banner in the rafters over there in the new gym.”
It’s been an unusual journey for Munoz from behind the plate to stud relief pitcher for a title contender over his first three seasons as a Terror.
Munoz was a freshman on the junior varsity team in Trent Mongero’s first season as Glynn Academy’s head baseball coach, and after playing the outfield in middle school, he began his prep career as a catcher.
But Munoz naturally threw from a lower arm angle that wasn’t necessarily conducive to catching, so the Terrors tried him at third until his bat became an issue.
Finally, Glynn Academy transitioned Munoz to the bump full-time early last season, and it’s paid major dividends for all parties.
“It wasn’t submarine, but he had a very different type of arm slot that we felt like would transition very easily to down underneath, so we started letting him work there two summers ago,” Mongero said. “He wasn’t super consistent initially finding the zone, but once he got comfortable repeating his delivery, teams were having an awful hard time squaring balls up on him.
“And he’s just gotten better and better, bigger and stronger.”
Munoz made his first of seven appearances in the Terrors’ sixth game of the season; throwing an inning against South Effingham and allowing just one unearned run.
By the time COVID-19 canceled the season, Munoz had crafted a 1.35 ERA over 10.1 innings with eight strikeouts to one walk for a 12-2 Glynn Academy team ranked No. 1 in Class 6A by MaxPreps. He credited the confidence and winning mindset instilled by the program as the biggest factor in his development.
“I think just the biggest thing is, no matter what, I’m competing with anybody,” Munoz said. “It doesn’t matter if they’re at this level or the major league level — just a mindset that I go to war with these guys behind the coaches and behind the players. When I get put up there on the mound, I feel like nobody is beating us.”
While Munoz’s growth as a player has been evident to everyone around the program, his evolution as a teammate has been just as important to his success.
“I think of the 12-year ball career that I’ve had, I might say for about 10 solid years I was not a great teammate,” Munoz said. “I’ve always been good off the field, but on the field, just treating my teammates just not great.
“And then I really bought into this program, and a lot of the guys around me bought into this program, and I started to learn from them.”
Munoz pinpointed former Terrors Paul Hegeman Jr., and Ethan Reynolds as two teammates that took him under their wing. He said his elder teammates promised him that if he buys in, he’ll be a better player and person for it.
A few years later, they’ve been proven prophetic.
Munoz is going to play college baseball, and he’s picked a program that feels will best assist his continued development.
“I went on a visit there, and I just got the tour around campus,” Munoz said. “They sat me down and were like, ‘This is going to be the best spot for you: a) for you to become a better person; b) to become a better ball player; and c) let’s go win some games,’ and that’s all that had to be said.”