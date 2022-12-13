After a stellar season on the gridiron where Camden County not only reached the playoffs, the Wildcats placed several players on the all-region team.
Coming into the season, the question that faced head coach Jeff Herron and his team was how can they build off a season that had a lot of expectations when he returned to the sidelines. In 2022, the Wildcats started 0-2 with two close losses for a group that was young and inexperienced. After that, the Wildcats came to life, going 7-1 to end the regular season.
A second-round playoff exit to powerhouse Grayson ended Camden County’s season, but the team had several players earn the highest honors in Region 1-7A.
Senior Jake Lindsey, an Army football commit, led the Wildcats’ defense with 158 total tackles, placing him seventh in the state of Georgia. Lindsey earned the Athlete of the Year honors for the region as he added 16 TFL, three sacks, an interception, two caused fumbles, and three pass deflections.
Jaden Dailey: The junior running back led the Wildcats with 962 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns in the wing-t offense, while adding 101 yards receiving.
Saige Roche: A senior wide receiver who had limited action in six games for the Wildcats, he had six catches for 73 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Gavin Wright: A senior offensive lineman was part of a unit that helped see the Wildcats rush for 2,957 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Dylan Higginbotham: The junior defensive lineman finished with 50 total tackles, five TFLs, and one fumble recovery for the Wildcats.
DeNigel Cooper: Another junior defensive lineman for the Wildcats who finished with 52 total tackles, 12 TFL, five sacks, and a caused fumble.
Tyre Young: The senior defensive back was a ballhawk in the back half of the field, coming down with six interceptions and four pass deflections. Young added 41 total tackles and a TFL from the secondary.
Ja’Marely Riddle: A two-way player, Riddle had an interception, five pass deflections, and 62 total tackles as a cornerback on the defensive side of the ball. On the offensive side, Riddle had 1,321 all-purpose yards with 568 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Quan Floyd: The senior running back had 512 rushing yards for five touchdowns while leading the team with 230 yards receiving and four touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Floyd added 10 total tackles and a sack.
Cameron Chandler, Antonio Woods, Cayden Thompson, and Zachary Owens:- The four (two interiors and two receivers) helped the Wildcats reach nearly 3,000 yards rushing on the season.
Gabe Caison: The junior kicker went 9-11 on his field goal attempts (long of 44) and went 40-41 on his PATs, totaling 67 points.
Khristian Dallas: A senior defensive lineman who totaled 32 tackles and five TFLs on the season.
Cooper Thornhill: The junior linebacker was the team’s second-leading tackler with 132 total tackles, and added 11 TFL and a sack.
Ian Pederson: As a senior, Pedersen finished with the fourth most tackles on the season (66). He added 6 TFLs, one sack, two fumble recoveries, forced one, and had a blocked field goal.
Xavier Holzendorf: A senior defensive back who totaled 34 tackles and tallied five pass deflections and an interception.
Shamarion Gibbs: The junior safety was the third-highest on the team in tackles (69). He added four TFLs, an interception. On the offensive side of the ball, he rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown.