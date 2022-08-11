After a thrilling opening game against cross town rivals of Brunswick High, Glynn Academy showcased themselves as a strong all-around team.
With junior pitcher Alexis Knowlton on the mound, head coach Dawn Ketcham has confidence in her and the defense she can put around her.
For the first three innings of work from the circle, Knowlton allowed two Wildcats to reach base, with both coming in the second inning. With runners on first and second and two outs, the Lady Terrors were able to get out a two-out jam with catcher Bella Theus throwing out the runner at third as Katie Wagner dove to place the tag in time for the third out.
Glynn’s bats started to wake up in the bottom of the third with the nine hole hitter, Olivia DeRon, bunting to reach first base. Leadoff hitter Gigi Smiley also laid down a bunt and would reach second base on a throwing error by the Wildcats defense.
With the speed threats in scoring positions, the Lady Terrors put the first two runs across the board after a Ava Dunham single and a Theus sac fly to the warning track.
Putting up two runs in the third, the offense was able to add two more insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth. Working a long at-bat at the plate, Skylar Wilborn worked a full count walk to be the first baserunner of the inning. DeRon laid down a sacrifice bunt to put Wilborn into scoring position, knowing that anything in play would score her.
Wilborn would score the first run of the inning after an out to first base,that also moved Smiley to second base. With two outs, Wagner drove in Smiley from second with a double to left field.
“I think it is one of the first times ever where I’ve had speedy girls,” Ketcham said of the team getting hits with slap hits and bunts. “We are able to do a lot of the short game. People don’t realize that when you practice the short game, you are getting both eyes on that ball, and it actually helps your hitting. Some people don’t see that. Some of the girls are like ‘I have to bunt again. I tell them you’ve been on base three times with the bunt…yes, yes you are bunting again.’ It’s a hit, and it’s getting base runners on and closer to scoring. They don’t see that. Everybody just wants to hit the long ball and that’s not what it’s about when it comes to softball.
“I just think that it is helping us, we did a little better time management today, we were able to get everyone in the cage and get the ball moving before we stopped out and got the ball rolling.”
Cruising to a 4-0 lead, Glynn’s defense had a few mistakes in the field that kept the Wildcats within striking distance. In the fifth inning, a hard hit ball to the outfield forced Mikell Thomas to break to the ball and make an outstretched attempt at the ball.
“That one girl clobbered that ball,” Ketcham said of the deep fly. “That was a solid hit, we still got a glove on it, and Mikell traveled with it and covered some distance. She got a glove on it so that’s good and great improvement.”
In the sixth inning with two Richmond Hill players on the bases and two outs to their name, a short pop up dropped between the grass and second base. Miscommunication between Thomas and Dunham, allowed the lone Wildcat runner to score.
“I want my center fielder to make that play,” Ketcham said of the error. “She is the one that’s coming into the ball. This is what I told everyone, ‘She is coming in, she is seeing the play develop and she sees it happening. My middle infielders, you just bust your tails to get out there. I don’t expect you to be able to breathe and run and call the ball. Go towards the ball and if she falls down and can’t make it, you can make that diving play if that’s what we need to do.’ In general that’s how I see it. Anytime that ball goes up in the air, my center fielder has priority over it and then my (other) outfielders, my pitcher, is the last resort and I don’t want her to get hurt.”
Holding a firm 4-1 lead, Knowlton returned to the mound to finish the game for the Lady Terrors. Two ground outs and a pop fly to first baseman Madysen Wilborn, Knowlton earned her first win of the season.
“Better movement, confidence and team work altogether,” Ketcham said of the 4-1 win. “They didn’t seem to be as snippy at each other as they were on Monday. Much better and we had a come to Jesus (Tuesday).”