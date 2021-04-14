A 1-under 215 over 54 holes at The Farm Golf Club in Rocky Face was enough to carry Coastal Georgia’s Jackson Lawlor into a tie for second individually at the Roadrunner Classic.
The two-day event saw the third-ranked Mariners shoot a 23-over 887 and finish fourth in an elite 13-team field made up of 12 top 25 teams, including seven of the top 10 teams in the country, and four of the top 5.
“This gets us ready for conference and nationals, getting comfortable with this type of competition,” said Coastal men’s golf coach Mike Cook. “We didn’t play our best as a team, but we were in good position after Day 1.
“We have to get everyone playing the way they’re capable of playing. With tough courses like this, you can contend with scores around par. Hats off to Jackson on stellar play.”
No. 7 Dalton State, the tournament host, took first with an 8-over 872, going three strokes under par in the final round to claim the victory. No. 2 Keiser finished second with a 12-over 876, and No. 1 Point was third at 15-over 879.
But Coastal Georgia did top No. 4 Wayland Baptist, No. 6 South Carolina Beaufort, No. 10 Texas Wesleyan, No. 11 Ottawa (Ariz.), No. 20 Tennessee Wesleyan, No. 23 The Master’s and No. 24 Grand View, as well as SCAD Savannah.
Lawlor shot even par over the first two rounds of the event Monday to enter the final 18 holes in a tie for sixth, six strokes off the co-leaders. But both lost ground Tuesday, shooting well over par to open the door for the comeback.
The Coastal Georgia senior sank a birdie to open the round, but he was back over par following bogeys on Nos. 3-4. Another birdie on No. 6 put Lawlor back at par upon making the turn, and he looked ready to make a run at the lead after an eagle on No. 12’s par 5 until a couple more bogeys dropped him to even par once more.
Still, Lawlor birdied his final hole to pull into second, just two strokes behind the low medalist at the unforgiving Farm.
“I played really well this week,” Lawlor said. “I hit about 40 of 54 greens in regulation, and it was some of the best ball striking I could have asked for. I finally saw a few putts drop which is what I’ve been struggling with lately.
“To finish under par at this type of golf course makes me feel very confident heading into nationals. I’m excited for this team, and I think we have the talent to win a National championship.”
Coastal Georgia also saw George Langham finish tied for 20th at 8-over 224, Joe Tucker placed T29th with a score of 227, Shaun Margeson came in T31st at 228, and Chip Thompson, the NAIA Golfer of the Week after winning the Battle at the Primm in the Mariners’ last outing, rounded out the scoring in a tie for 31st at 15-over 231.
Following a tri-match against SCAD and South Carolina Beaufort at the Savannah Quarters on Sunday, Coastal Georgia will prepare for The Sun Conference Championship, which will be held at the same course on April 25-27.