An outstanding defensive effort backing starter Alexis Knowlton’s complete-game effort lifted Glynn Academy softball to its first win of the season 2-1 over Charlton County on Monday.
Terrors (1-2) pitchers were battered a bit over the weekend when the team dropped a pair of games by a combined score of 24-2 at the season-opening Warrior Blast Tournament in Reidsville, but Knowlton gave the staff a big lift in Folkston, limiting the Indians over seven innings.
Making the first start of her prep career as a freshman, Knowlton fired off 101 pitches to record 21 outs, getting help from the Glynn Academy defense in the few instances she ran into trouble.
Knowlton walked the first two batters she faced — the first on just four pitches. The runners advanced to second and third with no outs on a wild pitch to lead off the ensuing at bat before a Charlton County batter lined into a double play, erasing the runner from third base in the process.
Following another wild pitch that once again moved a runner to third, Knowlton finished the frame on her own, producing the third out on a swinging strike.
Escaping the first inning unscathed allowed Knowlton to settle into a nice groove. She sat down the lead off batter on three pitches in the bottom of the second, and after giving up a solo home run to the next batter, Knowlton retired five straight.
The freshman ultimately finished the gave with five walks and a hit batter, but aside from the home run, Charlton County’s only other hit was a single to lead off the bottom of the seventh that saw the batter thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.
The timely defensive plays, in addition to the overall error-free outing, was the deciding factor in the contest for a Glynn Academy team that’s still looking to find its rhythm at the plate.
The Terrors managed just seven hits and two runs over the weekend, and although they matched their runs output Monday, it came on only one hit supplemented by five walks and three hit batters.
Glynn Academy turned to small ball to get on the board in the top of the first inning against Charlton. After drawing a lead-off walk, Anna Lee Mancil was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, and stole third a batter later, coming the rest of the way home on an error on the throw.
The Terrors went right back to the well an inning later. Mikel Thomas was hit to open the frame and stole second on the very next pitch.
Thomas proceeded to steal third, and like Mancil, take home on an errant attempt to cut her down, giving Glynn Academy a 2-1 advantage it would not squander.
Jordan Wallen drew three walks for the Terrors, and Ali Grace Williams delivered the team’s only base knock as a pinch-hitter in the top of the seventh.
Glynn Academy returned to action Tuesday in a road game against Brantley County. The game story will appear in the next issue of The Brunswick News.