Robert Streb has played in more than 200 events as a PGA Tour pro, he’s finished among the top 5 nine times, and he’s won once — at the 2014 RSM Classic.
Six years after earning his one and only Tour victory, Streb has himself in position to notch win No. 2 at the same tournament after firing off a 63 on Friday in the second round of the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club to climb to the top of the leaderboard at 14 under.
Playing on the Plantation Course, the Oklahoma native tallied five birdies on the front nine before adding four more on the backside to match his career low round.
Streb entered the Round 2 a stroke back of the lead after hitting 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens on Seaside in the tournament’s opening round. He bested that performance Friday by hitting 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens.
Though Streb shaved more strokes off his score on the front, his best work appeared to come on the back nine as he worked to protect his lead. He sank a long putt for birdie on No. 12 before getting a shot to bank off the punchbowl on No. 13 and roll in position for another birdie putt.
A few holes later, Streb dropped an approach shot on the 350-yard, par-4 No. 17 that fell on the green and rolled to within about a foot and a half from the pin to set up another birdie putt.
“Yeah, 13 was a little bit fortunate, wasn’t exactly aiming over there,” Streb said. “And then 17, I was just trying to get something on that hill just to feed it down to the hole and obviously both worked out really well.”
The 33-year-old nearly ended the round with an exclamation point when his second shot on the 560-yard par 5 cut through the wind and went over the water to land just about three yards from the pin.
Strep ultimately left the eagle putt just right of the hole, but he couldn’t complain much after an otherwise tremendous round.
“It wasn’t exactly by design,” Streb said of the approach shot on 18. “I figured I was going to go 25 feet past the hole, think I missed it a little bit. Got pretty lucky there. Wish I would have capitalized, but take my 4 and scoot on down the road.”
Following the cut, the remaining two rounds of the RSM Classic will be played exclusively on the Seaside Course, where Streb has fond memories of capturing his lone win six years ago.
Entering the final day of the 2014 RSM Classic in a tie for 12th place, five strokes behind leader Will MacKenzie, Streb put together his first round of 63 to fight through the crowded field and force a playoff with MacKenzie and Brendon De Jonge.
“I was a long way out of it,” Streb said. “Just got on a hot run there at the end and ended up in the right place. The field was really congested and it will probably be really congested this week, too, and a lot of guys will be in it.”
Streb knows from experience the tournament is far from over and his lead is by no means safe, but he’s got to be happy with his chances to become the first golfer to win the RSM Classic twice.
The last four winners of the tournament have led after 36 holes.
“I don’t want to be the one that breaks it,” Streb said before admitting he doesn’t take much from the stat. “There’s still a lot of golf left, still got to go play and we’ll see what happens.”