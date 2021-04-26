All good things must come to an end some day.
For the Frederica Academy golf team’s remarkable run of 13 straight state championships, that day was Monday.
Led my low medalist Jack Boltja’s 65, Brookwood captured the GISA Class 3A state title with a score of 290 at Brunswick Country Club. Frederica finished second with a score of 298, and Valwood was third at 311.
Frederica got off to a strong start in its bid for its 14 consecutive state crown, shooting under par as a team over the front nine, but things began to unravel on the backside.
“We had it rolling with about six or seven holes left, I think we were about 4 under as a team, and then it kind of just fell apart on us,” said FA golf coach Tom Willis. “We had a couple bad shots, and a couple double bogeys by a few other players, and it just kind of seemed to get away from us.”
Hole No. 17 proved to be one of the toughest holes of the day with the par 3 sinking many a round between a pair of bunkers and a water hazard situated in front of the green.
Jackson Byrd, the low medalist at the Region 2-3A tournament a week ago, finished with a double bogey on No. 17 as his putter went cold down the stretch. Still, he closed out the round with a score of 74, which was good enough for a spot on the all-state team.
Teammates Jack Roberts and Roy Boyd joined Byrd in earning all-state honors for the Knights.
Along with Boltja, Roberts was one of only two players to finish under par on the round with a score of 70. Boyd matched Byrd’s score of 74 for the round. Thomas Henderson and Aarnav Nath rounded out the Frederica scoring at 80 and 81, respectively.
All in all, it was a solid round for Frederica Academy, it just couldn’t keep pace with Brookwood, which also got scores of 74, 75 and a pair of 76s from the rest of its team.
“I told the kids, if you’re going to lose, it’s better to get beat, and we got beat,” Willis said. “(Brookwood) just played well. The worst score was a 76 in high school golf on a windy day, at state, that’s pretty good.
“They’ve been strong like that for a few years now and just haven’t put it all together. They’ve got more experience now, they’re a bit little older, and they had a good day.”
Brookwood and Frederica were the only teams to shoot below 300 for the tournament, and only two more of the 11-team field even shot lower than 350.
While a second-place finish is a relative disappointment for a program that has been winning state championships for nearly a decade and a half, it shouldn’t be long before Frederica returns to adding more hardware to its trophy case.
Both Roberts and Byrd are eighth-graders this season while Nath was just a freshman himself. With three of the Knights’ top golfers set to return for at least three more seasons, Frederica will likely find itself right back in the state title hunt next year.
“They’ve got a lot of years in front of them,” Willis said. “We’re going to be strong for a long time, so that’s good.”