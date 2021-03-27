Glynn Academy had a dominant performance on the mound from its two pitchers Friday night against Brunswick High, as Tom Echols and Shawn Munoz brought down the house with 12 strikeouts for a shutout.
Much like Game 2 of the series, it was a one-run game. However, this time, it was in Glynn’s favor on Friday night as they won 1-0.
Both teams had stout performances on the mound, and it was another duel that drew a packed house at Wainwright Field. There wasn’t an empty seat in the house, which isn’t counting the people standing to watch the game.
“I thought it was another great high school baseball game. It was like almost a mirror image of the game played Wednesday over at Brunswick,” said Glynn coach Trent Mongero. “In 30 years, I haven’t seen the likes of that, and for it to be a crosstown rival, I thought the energy was electric.
“The stands were as full. I’ve coached in the playoffs a lot, and this, to me, was like a second or third-round type atmosphere. It was fun and a lot of credit to Brunswick. I think Greg’s doing an outstanding job over there. They’re a very tough ball club — they’re scrappy. They very likely could have a strong finish to their season because they’re a formidable opponent.”
Echols got the start for the Terrors and threw for five innings, giving up just three hits, striking out seven and walking one batter. Munoz came in for relief during the final two innings as he gave up no runs or hits and struck out five batters.
Mongero said he was impressed with both pitchers, but particularly Echols and his performance on the mound. He showed a lot of confidence, which wasn’t always there.
“When we think of Shawn, he’s been pretty consistent the entire year,” Mongero said. “He’s pretty much given us what we expect. Tom started slow and didn’t pitch particularly well early on — he was trying to find himself. But here in his last three outings, he’s been extremely impressive — especially in a scenario like tonight.
“It would have been very easy to be shaky and go back to that shaky confidence guy, but it was 100 percent the opposite. He just took that ball and started pounding his own. Out of his first 13 pitches, 10 were strikes, and he just pretty much filled up his own.”
Of Echols’ 78 pitches, 54 of them were strikes. As for Munoz, 19 of his 24 pitches were strikes. The two dominated the mound, but Brunswick High also had a strong pitching performance from Chamberlain Dent.
Dent pitched six innings, giving up one run on three hits while striking out four batters and walking three. Coach Greg Roberts said he gave them what they needed tonight.
“I thought Chamberlain did a phenomenal job,” Roberts said. “He gave us exactly what we wanted. We kicked a few balls around, but he kept us in the game. They did, too — they gave us plenty of opportunities, and we didn’t execute. Trent probably would tell you the same thing — they didn’t play great defensively, but they found a way to win.”
Roberts gave credit to Glynn’s two pitchers but said they left too many on base.
“I thought Tom Echols did a great job competing and keeping us at bay even when he gave us shots to get on base and score some runs. Shawn Munoz did a great job right there at the end finishing the ballgame out,” Roberts said. “We left too many runs on Wednesday, and we did it again tonight. It’s about the rivalry, and that’s good and all, but right now, we got to figure out ourselves again and get ourselves back into contention and toward the top of the region standings.”
Brunswick left six on base, but with 12 strikeouts, it was tough getting any offense going.
Both teams struggled with sloppy infield play, but the Terrors prevailed to get the win. Munoz was crowned the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame MVP after his Game 1 and Game 3 performances.
“I think he’s developed a reputation now of being somebody that’s very difficult to hit,” Mongero said. “ I think he’s given up one earned run the entire year. That was in the first game. He has a lot of confidence, and he’s very tough to hit. We felt very confident that when we gave him the ball that he’d be able to put the fire out, which he did.”
Glynn Academy improves to 11-5 on the season and currently sits in second place in the Region 2 standings. Up next for the Terrors will be Tuesday against Wayne County at 6 p.m. on the road.