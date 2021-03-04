Brunswick High’s soccer teams toughed it out on Tuesday night at Lanier Field as the boys earned their sixth straight win, and the girls fell in a close battle against Effingham County High.
The Pirates got a 3-0 win against Effingham, marking a historic feat. That win improves the Pirates to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in region play — giving them their best start to a season in school history.
“I think we played probably one of our best first halves,” said Brunswick coach Enrique Power. “We were very dominant, we combined really — just played smart, simple passes. We finished the goals that we had to finish.”
Sturm said Power is one of the reasons this group has come together and done as well as they have so far. The two coach the boys team together after Daniel Szokoly stepped down from the head coaching position to focus on getting his doctorate.
“They buy into his game plan, and that’s a big step,” Sturm said. “He’s a real soccer mind.”
With the historic start, Power said each game helps this group build more confidence, and Sturm said it comes down to their experience.
“We have a lot of seniors, and then a lot of juniors who’ve been playing since they were freshmen on varsity,” Sturm said. “So the maturity level is really great. When they have a bad game, they learn a lot from it, and they get better.”
The Pirates started hot and scored all three goals in the first half. Noah Hunter scored the first goal off an assist from Denilson Carcamo. Oscar Cruz got the second goal as Carcamo assisted again. Cruz scored the final goal with an assist from Ramses Hernandez.
Goalie Zane Rosenbaum continued his dominance in the net as, among the four region matches, three of them have resulted in clean sheets.
“He’s phenomenal,” Power said. “Not only is he a great athlete but a better student, so that helps.”
Power said games like this make the boys work harder as they’re not satisfied because they feel they’re capable of more.
“They’re not satisfied with those 1-0, 2-0 games — they always want more,” he said. “They’re always hungry, and they’re ready for everything.”
Power said it’s really cool to see more of a soccer culture come in at Brunswick High and have results like this.
“It feels great because being with a school that’s not a soccer school — now having all that new culture come in, and just new generations coming in it feels great to have them,” Power said.
Both Sturm and Power said this entire team is full of leaders and guys who can take charge when they need to. It’s one of the reasons they’ve found success because the guys listen to each other.
“For me and for the rest of the team, it’s really important because each one of them decided to be a leader and not be just a follower,” Power said. “They listen to each other they take each other’s compliments. When they’re frustrated, they learn from each other.”
Before the guys earned another historic win, the girls took the field first and fell 2-1 in what coach Greg Sturm called an evenly matched game.
Effingham got an early goal on a defensive error, then added another early in the second half. Brunswick hung tough against the Rebels and got one back on a foul by their goalkeeper to Ayisha Bradley.
Emma Counts converted the penalty kick to make it 2-1. However, time wasn’t on their side as time ran out before they could complete the comeback.
Brunswick’s girls will take the field on Friday against Richmond Academy, but the next time both squads will play will be March 9 against Effingham County.
The girl’s game is slated for 5 p.m.