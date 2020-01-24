It’s not how you start, but how you finish.
After a rough start, both the Glynn Academy girls and Brunswick boys basketball teams persevered and found a way to win its ballgames.
The Lady Terrors defeated the Lady Pirates 40-36, and the Pirates won 62-60 over Glynn’s boys. Both of the victorious teams have clinched the regular-season region title after Friday night’s wins.
Glynn County Hall of Fame awarded two seniors as the City Championship MVPs as Zoesha Smith won the girls, and Jaden Dunham claimed the boys after their performances.
Smith played a pivotal role against Brunswick as she led the comeback for the Lady Terrors and scored most of her points in the second half.
Brunswick’s girls came out hot and set the tone early with a 10-0 run.
The Lady Pirates outscored the Lady Terrors 15-5 in the first quarter. Smith picked up two quick fouls early on in the game, which forced her to sit the entire second quarter.
“It was a slower start than what we would like, but I liked it,” Glynn Academy coach Sharnesha Smith said. “I like people who make us uncomfortable so we can see where we are. I think mentally strong, we were there. We were able to fight, and we’re able to make some adjustments at halftime.
“Of course having Zoesha out there relieves some of the pressure on my point guard. I thought we played hard, and I thought we executed. I thought Talia was being face-guarded, but I mean, she was able to get her hands on the ball. I thought she worked pretty good on the defensive end and that’s one thing I’ll take away from that is that if you cannot get something going offensively, you have to find something to do on the defensive end to help your team win.”
Brunswick went into the half with a 24-18 lead. However, that wouldn’t last long. Glynn’s girls came out of the break with a point to prove.
After a sluggish defensive start, the Lady Terrors shut it down in the third quarter. Glynn allowed the Lady Pirates to score two points the entire period.
“We live and die by defense. I’m a defensive coach. I know defense wins games,” Coach Smith said. “Obviously, you got to score the most points, but our defense fuels our offense. We made some adjustments at halftime, and we were able to lock in and do that we weren’t doing. It was a tough game and hats off to Brunswick. They always make it tough for us. They challenged us and had our backs against the wall, but the girls came out, and they fought hard. I was proud of them.”
Smith and company settled down, forced 22 Brunswick turnovers, and made shots down the stretch when it mattered. The Lady Pirates had chances but missed too many free throws and shots throughout the game.
The Lady Pirates defense came ready to guard Glynn’s “Big Three,” and Brunswick coach Maria Mangram was proud of her girl's effort despite losing.
“As a coach, I’m disappointed because we lost, but overall they executed and did what we planned to do all week,” Mangram said. “We just couldn’t make layups down the stretch. Had we made those few layups down the stretch, we take the lead.
“Yeah, we were up, they came back, but we maintained. That’s what we were working on all week about just maintaining, knowing where people are. We contained Talia, that was our plan to keep her from scoring, and we did. Third-quarter, they outscored us 15-2, and you’re not going to beat anybody scoring two points in a quarter. Hats off to them, they beat us, but at the same time, we had an opportunity to win. And in my book, we’re winners, but for us, it’s okay we live to fight again.”
Smith led the team with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and six steals. LaNeia Taylor stepped up big for the Lady Terrors and put up eight points. Talia Hamilton added six points.
Keya Daniels was the Lady Pirates leading scorer with 11 points and three steals. Makila Brown was a force down low as she contributed nine points, eight boards, and four blocks. Jaliyah Howard was part of Brunswick’s tough defense as she tallied four steals on the night.
With this win, Glynn Academy clinches the regular-season region championship title and improve to 18-4 overall and 7-0 in Region 2-6A play. Since the Lady Terrors won the region, they will host the tournament at the Glass Palace.
As for the Lady Pirates, they move to 13-8 overall and 2-4 in region play sitting in fourth place.
After the girl's nail biter of a game, the boys attempted to match the excitement. Glynn Academy’s boy's team came out with a point to prove and put the Pirates on their toes throughout the game.
The Terrors made a buzzer shot at the half 23-22 holding onto a one point lead. Max Hrdlicka and company came ready to take on Brunswick and attempt to upset the Pirates.
Hrdlicka put his team on his back throughout this game as he led the Terrors with 36 points. Tray Dickens added 11 points for Glynn as well.
Brunswick had two guys score 20-plus points. MVP winner, Dunham scored 24 points, 15 boards, and tallied four blocks on the game. Tyrease Jones was close behind him with 22 points as he made the go-ahead shot to put the Pirates on top.
Xavier Bean was the third Pirate to get into double-digit points as he added 10 points respectably.
“I’d have to say that was the best comeback I’ve had in 20 years of coaching. I’m just really proud of my kids - they scrapped fought, and we somehow found a way to win,” Brunswick High coach Chris Turner said. “Dunham had an amazing all-around game, and I’m proud of Tyrese. He hit some big shots for us.”
Brunswick improves to 14-6 overall and 6-0 in region play. Glynn Academy moves to 6-17 overall and 2-5 in the region.
Up next for the Pirates host Richmond Hill on Tuesday with the girls game slated for 6:30 p.m. and the boys to follow. Glynn Academy will hit the road and face off with Bradwell Institute on Tuesday with girls tip-off at 6 p.m.