Two nights after slugging their way to victory, the Terrors demonstrated they can win games from the mound just as well.
Glynn Academy (5-0) triumphed 3-1 over Carrollton (3-3) on Thursday in a battle between top 10 teams at Wainwright Field, signaling its status as a title contender in Class 6A in the process.
“It just says we have a lot of heart, a lot of fight,” Terrors head coach John Welborn said of the win. “We show up every day and compete, regardless of circumstance. That’s kind of what we preach, and that’s what the players do.”
Tom Echols got the start for Glynn and immediately locked in. Despite hitting the second batter he faced, Echols was able to cruise through the first three innings facing the minimum number of batters with a little help from his defense.
The hit batter was erased on a double play to end the top of the first to begin a string of seven straight batters retired by Echols, who wouldn’t be threatened until the fourth when a lead-off single and a couple of one-out walks loaded the bases for Carrollton.
But a strikeout and a fielder’s choice got Echols out of the jam unscathed, and Carrollton remained scoreless until the top of the sixth when a run scored on an error with a couple of runners on base.
Facing a pair of runners in scoring position with only one out secured in the inning, Welborn called upon Luke Barch in relief, concluding Echols’ day at 5.1 innings having allowed just two hits and an unearned run.
Barch rewarded his skipper’s decision, striking out two straight batters on just seven total pitches to take the contest into the seventh with the Terrors holding a 2-1 lead.
After having an early offensive rally snuffed out on a double play with a pair of runners in scoring position and one out in the bottom of the second, Glynn Academy jumped out to a two-run advantage an inning later.
Jackson Bufkin singled with one out before John Wise Long followed it up with a double to left field. A strikeout in the ensuing at-bat kept the runners at their bags, but both scored when Carrollton’s shortstop booted a ground ball by Hank Noonan with North Carolina commit Long racing home from second on a ball hit in the infield.
“He used his speed there,” Welborn said. “He just reacted and used his athleticism to make a play.”
Still clutching onto a one-run lead going into the bottom of the sixth, Glynn Academy gave itself a little cushion as Barch worked a walk with two outs, and Hugh Edgy singled to bring up a pinch-hit opportunity for Jack Anderson.
As has often been the case for Terrors pinch hitters this season, Anderson came through with an RBI single to push the lead to 3-1.
“It really is a testament to them, and their focus, and their willingness to do a job when they’re called upon,” Welborn said of the pinch-hit success. “They stay engaged and locked in. Some of the people who have pinch hit in there games were cheering the loudest, and were the most supportive. When it was their time to shine, they were able to.”
Glynn would ultimately not need the extra run though as Barch capped off his dominant outing with three straight strikeouts, each looking. He’d finish with five strikeouts in just 23 pitches over 1.2 innings to record the save.
“Both Tom Echols and Luke Barch did a great job on the mound,” Welborn said. “The thing we challenged them with was to just go out there and compete — throw the ball in the zone, don’t give up free bases, and let your defense work behind you.
“That’s what they did. They filled up the zone, they allowed the defense to make plays behind them, and that led to their success.”
Still undefeated on the year, Glynn Academy will conclude its Baseball at the Beach schedule at 1 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Johns Creek at Wainwright Field.