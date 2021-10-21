Glynn Academy travels on the road to take on the Richmond Hill Wildcats on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The two schools have struggled to meet the expectations that many had in mind for them. Both sitting with a 2-2 region record, the Terrors (3-4-1) and Wildcats (2-5) are looking to earn a top-4 spot in the region and make the playoffs.
Head coach Rocky Hidalgo said his players don’t need to be told what’s at stake. He added that his players know the implications as the Terrors have two games remaining in the regular season.
After struggling at the beginning of the season, the defense of Glynn Academy has shown its potential since the second half of the Brunswick game, forcing multiple turnovers against Bradwell Institute and shutting out South Effingham.
It was in the 20-14 loss to Effingham County where Hidalgo believed his defense played really hard and kept the team in the game until the very end.
Now, as they travel to Richmond Hill in a very important game, Hidalgo says there’s no secrets to how the defense will play.
“We are going to play good fundamental defense,” Hidalgo said. “(They’ll) do what they are coached to do.”
As for the Wildcats, a main reason why they’ve struggled to win games has been their quarterback play. Ty Goldrick has turned the ball over 10 times (two fumbles and eight interceptions).
Hidalgo isn’t worried about the performances of his opponents, instead, he wants to focus solely on his team and get the best from them.
“(I’m) looking for performance, we have to go perform better on Friday night,” Hidalgo said. “We haven’t played a complete game yet. 48 minutes of offense, defense and special teams.
Looking for us to go out and compete on Friday night and play really hard for 48 minutes.”
Hidalgo wants to see his team go out and perform to the capability that he knows they can.
“I thought we were going to play really well (against Effingham County), and we just stunk the joint up on offense particularly. I want to see our team go out and play well, that’s what I want to see them do. I’m not going to project. I don’t know how they are going to play to be honest with you. That’s been the frustrating thing because we’ve had great practices sometimes and have not transitioned that into a great performance.”