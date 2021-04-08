As has become a trend this season, the scrappy Knights demonstrated their grit Thursday, it just wasn’t enough to overcome their inexperience and capture a win.
Frederica Academy’s late rally fell short in a 7-5 loss to Lanier in the early contest of a double feature on St. Simons Island.
In the second game, Frederica lost 13-2 against Darlington.
“There’s not a ton of experience out there right now, and we’re pretty banged up,” said Knights head coach Timothy Orlosky. “We’ve got guys with arm injuries, our shortstop has got an injured leg, but credit to them, they keep showing up and putting in the work. We just want to be as good as we can be towards the end of the year.”
After coming out of the gate hot on the arm of starter Ben Armstrong, the Knights slowly lost grasp of the rope beginning with back-to-back errors to lead off the top of the fourth.
Armstrong had yet to allow a hit when Lanier went up 1-0 on consecutive errors on throws the first, the second of which allowed the first run to cross the plate while the batter advanced all the way to third.
Lanier scored three more runs in the inning with its first hit of the contest coming on a two-run double with two outs.
But Frederica fought back an inning later, striking for a pair of runs when Jordan Triplett’s two-RBI single scored Harry Druggers and Ben Carroll, who had reached on their own base knocks.
Looking to keep the deficit limited to two heading into the final six outs, the Knights sandwiched a pair of outs around a single. However, in the next at-bat, another error bit Frederica at the worst time.
The Lanier runner on first took third on the error and scored during a rundown at first a few pitches later. Lanier’s runner slid back safely into first and trotted home a batter later when reliever Kenny Quinn was taken for a two-run home run that pushed the advantage to 7-2.
Again, Frederica made a push on Will Counts’ two-run single, and an RBI base hit by Armstrong, but Lanier’s third basemen snagged Kyler’s hard-hit line drive out of the air to end the rally a few runs short of a comeback.
Still, it was an encouraging sign for a Knights program that is looking to establish a culture under its first-year coach.
“That’s all we’re asking them to do: show up, compete, work hard, and let’s see what happens,” Orlosky said. “It would be real easy for them to quit, and they just haven’t done it yet. i don’t expect them to.
“Hopefully we’ll finish this season strong. That’s what the aim was at the beginning anyway.”
Orlosky feels Frederica is playing a better brand of baseball recently despite a majority of the team playing in different positions than they were in to start the season. The pitching staff has undergone a similar shakeup.
The road won’t get much easier for Frederica in the coming weeks though. The Knights will host Bethlehem on Friday at 7 p.m., before heading into a trio of games against Region 2-3A rival Bulloch Academy, as well as contests against Pinewood and Benedictine to close out April.
“We just want to encourage them to do the best they can, stay positive, and control the things they can control,” Orlosky said. “We’re really just looking for effort; effort and energy.
“Errors might happen, might strikeout, we’ll give up some home runs, we’re just looking for the way they rebound.”