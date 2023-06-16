A lot has changed in the world over the last 42 years. Kids are not among them — neither is the Robert Sapp Baseball Camp.
The camp’s director and namesake has made his way down to the Golden Isles for more than four decades to teach the fundamentals of the sport and long-lasting life lessons.
“You can think about how much things have changed as far as everything around the world,” Robert Sapp said Friday. “But the kids, they’re still the same. Kids are still kids, and they still do crazy things.”
Over the past week campers between the ages of 6-14 have populated Wainwright Field to receive instruction from Sapp and his band of dedicated coaches like Brunswick assistant Kyle Bialousz and former Crisp County head coach Chuck Hester.
Bunting, base running, and defense are among the skills the campers have drilled through rotating stations before capping the sessions off with games to test those newfound talents.
It is a tried and true method that has kept campers coming back, even across generations.
“We’re on second generation a lot,” Sapp said. “We’re close to third generation. But we do have quite a few in camp that parents come up to me and said they went to camp when they were young. That’s sort of neat.”
Another part of the daily routine has campers cool down inside the facility at Wainwright Field while watching one of the classic videos in Sapp’s rotation. One day the selected viewing was “Heart of the Game,” which features highlights of some of baseball’s all-time greats. Another day the campers watched the 2022 World Series.
Fridays, however, are for the San Diego Chicken — an iconic mascot that has persisted since 1974.
“On Friday at lunch, we watch that,” Sapp said. “I can remember Jeff Francoeur up in Mountain Park my first year, he loved the San Diego Chicken. I have some people in camps that have been four or five years, and they’ve seen it every year, but they still like it. It’s just a sort of comical video they can relate to.”
Campers cheered upon Sapp’s announcement of “The Chicken’s Greatest Bits.” It was a sign of a return to normalcy after one of the few bumps in the road during the week.
The camp managed to dodge most of the inclement weather that has drenched the area in recent days, but a thunderstorm forced everyone indoors for hours Thursday.
“Somedays it feels like 42 years, and somedays it feels like I just started,” Sapp said with a smile. “Yesterday it felt like 42 years with the rain. We had to go inside for about three hours to try to give those young kids something to do pertaining to baseball. Videos after a while run out, so we had to be very creative to come up with new stuff.”
Although baseball in in Sapp’s DNA — the former head coach won four junior college national championships at Middle Georgia, was named the national coach of the year four times, and accumulated a total win-loss record of 1,041-293-1 over 35 years — he uses his camp to teach the youth about more than sports.
From the responsibility of keeping up with one’s equipment, to respecting adults, and even managing social interactions, there are plenty of life lessons to be learned.
“We still do a lot of motivational talking, and talking about things other than baseball,” Sapp said. “One of my favorite things is that the kid that is on the front of my brochure is now a concert pianist. He was 8 years old in that picture. Now he’s 26…
“I tell our kids, not everybody is going to play baseball the rest of their life. Some of them will be in music, some of them will be in other areas that they like.”
And even after 42 years, Sapp is still learning from his campers as well.
A Glynn County legend in his own right as a pupil of Frog Horton and a varsity baseball player at Glynn Academy under Lem Clark before going on to play the infield at the University of Georgia and eventually becoming the first basketball coach in Brunswick High history, Sapp reminisced about some of his favorite camp moments as he closed out his week back at home.
“They had a pitcher, they had a catcher, a batter, and the umpire, and the umpire would put the tennis racquet up to his face like a mask every pitch,” Sapp said with a chuckle. “I thought that was pretty creative. These kids are creative now. You can see all kind of stuff. A little kid the day before yesterday brought up a leaf shaped like a heart, and he was so proud of that.
We had a guy last week in Warner Robins, we said ‘We’re going to go play games now,’ and he just started blurting out, ‘Hallelujah!” The Hallelujah chorus now, and I’m saying, ‘He’s 8 years old.’ I thought that was so good.”