Glynn Academy defeated Tucker High handily on Friday night as the Red Terrors defeated the Tigers 31-7 to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The cold and rainy weather didn’t affect Glynn much at all Friday night as the Terrors only relied on one pass all game.
Glynn Academy collected 228 on the ground and had two guys rush for over 50 yards.
Starting quarterback TJ Lewis put on a show as Tucker’s defense had a hard time slowing him down. He was the leading rusher for the Terrors as he had 23 carries go for 92 yards and two rushing scores. Lewis also went 1-of-1 for 13 yards and a touchdown.
Senior running back Nolan Grant toted the rock 11 times for 56 yards and averaged five yards a touch.
Behind those two guys, Cade Hutchinson and Jayden Drayton made plays and kept drives alive. Hutchinson had six carries for 41 yards, averaging 6.8 yards a carry.
Drayton toted the rock seven times for 32 yards and a rushing score. As a whole, the Terrors amassed 241 total yards with 228 on the ground.
However, it was the defense that came up in a big way. Senior defensive lineman Jordan Swain, senior defensive back Byron Bacon, and so many others came up big to slow down Tucker’s offense.
Glynn forced two fumbles, recovered both, and had a late interception. It was the Bacon, Swain, and Miles Smith show on Friday night, and all three of them put on one.
Bacon blocked Tucker’s first punt of the game to give the offense a short field. He also had a big game with multiple pass breakups and a critical interception late in the fourth.
The defense was all over Tucker’s offense, but it was Swain that had Tiger quarterback Myles Crawley’s number. Swain had at least three tackles for loss on Crawley and made sure they didn’t convert on third down at least two of those hits.
Swain said that he told the team that losing wasn’t an option on Friday night and that he knew no matter what it took, he was going to get to the quarterback.
“I knew to get to the QB, and I knew they were important times in drives, and I knew I had to just get to him,” Swain said. “I knew it was potentially the last home game for the seniors, potential last game of the season for the whole team, so not getting a win wasn’t an option. So we just had to come out, execute, play fast, play strong, that’s what happens, you get the dub.”
Even though, Glynn’s defense slowed down that offense, the Tigers had a pretty even day in terms of passing and rushing. Tucker couldn’t find the end zone. The Tigers rushed for 117 yards and threw for 116 for a total of 233 yards.
Glynn wasted no time exposing Tucker’s defense on Friday night. However, it took Bacon blocking a punt to get that offense rolling.
The Terrors started with a short field and took just three plays to score. Lewis took it one yard, and Glynn led 7-0 with 6:10 left in the first quarter.
Smith recovered the first fumble after the Tigers had a bad snap. So before Tucker had a chance to attempt a drive down the field, Glynn took the football away.
The Terrors and Tigers went back and forth, and like Glynn Academy coach Rocky Hidalgo said, it was a defensive game. A crucial piece in a defensive game is field position.
Coming off a huge game last week, senior kicker Chase Gabriel came in more clutch on Friday night with his punting skills. He had a short one at the beginning but didn’t let Tucker get close enough the rest of the game as he bombed a 45 and 44-yard punts during the game to pin back Tucker.
Glynn scored its second touchdown with 8:53 to go in the half. Lewis threw his only pass of the game for a 13-yard touchdown throw and went up 14-0.
The Tigers finally got on the board when Quarius Smith toted it in from six yards and made it 14-7.
Glynn Academy didn’t seem pleased when Tucker scored, so the Terrors marched down the field, and with nine seconds left, Gabriel nailed a 47-yard field goal to allow Glynn to go up 17-7 at halftime.
The Terrors scored once in the third quarter off a seven-yard run from Drayton. Lewis tacked on his final score of the game with his own seven-yard run.
That score made it 31-7 with 3:09 left to play. Tucker made a last-ditch effort and tried to make a play on Glynn’s secondary. That didn’t happen as Bacon snagged the interception out of the air and let the Terrors put it away.
“I think our kids played hard, and we did what we had to do,” Hidalgo said. “They were a pretty good football team, but we came out here and took care of business. I think we definitely won the turnover battle and won on special teams, that’s why we walked out of here a big winner.”
Glynn Academy will hit the road for the second round of the playoffs as the Terrors will take on No. 1 seed Dacula next Friday night. The Falcons defeated Dalton 49-18 Friday night to advance.