Coming into the highly anticipated battle for the fourth and final spot of the Region 2-6A softball standings, the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors displayed a defensive shift in the rubber match to take the series over Lakeside.

Giving junior Alexis Knowlton the nod for the circle, Knowlton provided a strong outing for her team, allowing only four hits in seven shutout innings in the Lady Terrors’ 1-0 win.

