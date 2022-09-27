Coming into the highly anticipated battle for the fourth and final spot of the Region 2-6A softball standings, the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors displayed a defensive shift in the rubber match to take the series over Lakeside.
Giving junior Alexis Knowlton the nod for the circle, Knowlton provided a strong outing for her team, allowing only four hits in seven shutout innings in the Lady Terrors’ 1-0 win.
In the first inning, Glynn’s defense stayed calm after allowing the leadoff hitter of Lakeside (7-14, 4-10) to reach on an error at second base.
“I think that they knew since we had some girls in some different positions that they were really going to have to focus since we can’t rely on the same people to do the job,” said Glynn Academy head coach Dawn Ketcham. “Everybody had to step up.”
Offensively, it took the Lady Terrors (10-10, 6-8) bats a full time seeing Lakeside’s Cassidy Jenkins in the circle to get into the groove of things.
In the bottom of the fourth, Mikell Thomas led off the inning with a single into the outfield. Miriam Doering moved Thomas into scoring position after her pop fly to right field was dropped and then failed to be picked up and thrown to second for the force out.
Having runners on first and second, Katie Wagner took her time with Coach Ketcham’s signs to execute the perfect double steal for Glynn. Showing bunt, Wagner stayed in her position as Thomas made her way to third base, beating the throw.
Instead of staying at third, Thomas jumped to her feet and sprinted towards home plate with the ball past the bag. Narrowly beating the throw home, Thomas was ruled safe after Lakeside was called for blocking the plate and not laying down the tag in time.
Lakeside’s staff and fans were upset with the call as they felt Thomas was tagged and their catcher had the right to stand around the plate in the manner she was in. Ketcham and her staff waited patiently for the call and once the home plate umpire made the safe motion, the Lady Terrors celebrated.
“That was not called,” Ketcham said with a smile. “She saw that ball role behind her and she was like ‘whoop.’ I was like ‘no, no, no.’ Otherwise, we would still be playing.
“They said that it was interference that she blocked the plate without having the ball. I didn’t see it, and Mikell said she never tagged her. She was saying she went in between her legs as her arms were still up, and I was like ‘Okie Dokie.’”
That one run would ultimately be enough for the Lady Terrors as the defense and Knowlton continued to shut the Panthers’ offense down.
Knowlton forced two ground outs in the top of the seventh inning before allowing a single up the middle to leave hope for Lakeside.
With the tying run on first base, Lakeside’s Emory Kate Glass made soft contact with the ball as it went straight into the ground and just outside the batter’s box. Catcher Madysen Wilborn picked up the ball with confusion everywhere on the faces of both sides of what to do. Hearing Coach Ketcham yell to get her out at first, Wilborn threw the ball to Doering who didn’t touch the bag at first.
Glass seemed to give up on the play as she stepped out of the base paths and the umpire threw his hands out to signal the final out. Doering made her way to touch first base to ensure everything was correct and give her team the 1-0 victory.
“We pulled it through and I will take it,” Ketcham said. “but it was touch and go.”
The win now gives Glynn Academy a two-game lead on the fourth and final playoff spot with seven games remaining. The Lady Terrors returned to the field Wednesday for a doubleheader against region foe South Effingham. The games were moved up because of Hurricane Ian making its way to the mainland.
“I think we are sitting well at fourth right now,” Ketcham said of the two-game lead for fourth. “It would have been really nice to get one more hit, that would have been great.”