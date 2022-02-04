Garrett Grady strode into the Glynn County Stadium Athletics Center wearing a blue suit, a gold tie and a big smile Friday for his introductory press conference.
An assistant in multiple capacities for 12 years, Grady has yearned for this opportunity. A lifelong South Georgia resident with five years of service at Brunswick High School, there is no place the Pirates’ new head coach would rather commence this exciting new chapter of his career.
“This is a dream come true,” Grady said. “I’m glad I got my start here, and I plan to be here for a long time and develop these players. We love this community, me and my wife. It’s just been a great place for us.”
Brunswick has certainly had success during Grady’s tenure as assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, recruiting coordinator, and more with the Pirates since joining the program under previous head coach Sean Pender in 2017.
Stepping into a program on the rocks, Grady had a major hand a turnaround that has seen Brunswick improve its record each of the past three seasons, peaking in a 2021 campaign that saw the Pirates with a City Championship and outright Region 2-6A title en route to an unbeaten regular season and an 11-1 record. The offense averaged 36.8 points per game, which ranked among the top 10 in Class 6A.
What’s more, Grady has ingratiated himself to his players, fellow assistants, and community during that time with his earnest compassion for those around him.
Within a hour of Pender’s formal resignation, Glynn County athletic director Steve Waters was bombarded with texts and messages on social media voicing their support for Grady’s candidacy.
There was no shortage of interest shown in the vacancy at Brunswick, but there was already a worthy and qualified candidate within city limits.
“Community is important in the support of the program, and when you have the players, the assistant coaches that are already on staff, and all the Brunswick High community supporting one candidate, that certainly makes a heavy impact on our decision,” Waters said. “We’ve never seen, at Glynn Academy or Brunswick High, so many people support one candidate. That did play a big impact on our decision.”
Among Grady’s biggest supporters were a pair of former Brunswick football coaches with the two best winning percentages in program history in Pender and John Willis, and the outpouring has only increased since he was approved at Thursday’s Board of Education work session.
Former coaches and teammates from his time at Pierce County and Valdosta State, as well as connections formed at clinics and on the recruiting trail, have reached out to congratulate Grady on his promotion to top man.
“I feel like I’ve won the national championship,” Grady said. “I feel like I’m Stetson Bennett. It’s been great, everyone reaching out in their support, and I’m thankful for that — to know I’ve impacted those guys because they’ve impacted my life as well.
“It’s been very overwhelming in a good way. It was a good feeling for sure.”
Grady and his wife Erica, who is also a teacher at Brunswick High, held a watch party of the work session at their home in the largest celebration currently planned for the newly minted head coach.
He’ll be back at work as soon as this weekend as he seeks to fulfill the high expectations placed on him and the Pirates moving forward.
“It’s going to be an exciting time for the Pirates,” Grady said. “I know Coach Pender set the bar very high, and we’re going to continue to do that and take it up a notch. That’s one coach that influenced my life very much, and I’m very thankful and grateful for him. There’s been many coaches throughout my coaching career, and even my playing career, that influenced my life and made an impact on me. That’s who you see, and that’s who I am today. I’m forever grateful for this opportunity.”