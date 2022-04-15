As the Georgia High School Association class of 6A playoffs kicked off all across the state, the No. 6 Terrors hosted the Lovejoy Wildcats at Glynn County Stadium.
During the first 10 minutes of play, Glynn Academy jumped out of the gate, looking to score by any means necessary.
However, the ball wouldn't cross the illustrious line. That is until the 25th minute.
After receiving the ball in the midfield, Harrison Lee dribbled his way down the right touchline. Looking to cross the ball into the box for teammate Luke O’Connor, it was Chandler Owens who made a run towards the back post. Owens got his head onto the ball, and his header fooled the goalkeeper who couldn’t knock away the bouncing ball.
Grabbing the lead, Glynn was looking to grab as many as possible in quick succession. This was something head coach Bobby Brockman loved about this group of Terrors.
“A little bit, in the beginning, were nerves,” Brockman said. “We had chances that we squandered but once this team gets it rolling, they keep it going”
One minute after seeing the first goal go into the back of the net, Glynn captured its second of the night when co-captain and engine of the midfield, Jonathan Sasser scored his first of four goals. Attacking the final third countless times and connecting on loose balls, Sasser finally connected on one in front of the goal. His goal wouldn’t come without some complaints from Wildcat players after their goalkeeper got an inadvertent knee to the mouth.
With a backup goalkeeper in for Lovejoy, Glynn continued to pounce.
Sasser scored his second goal with just under 10 minutes left in the first half, all coming from a throw-in by co-captain Gavin Swafford.
Already having a brace in the first half, Sasser topped his first night off with a hat trick on a curler from Lee. Cutting back onto his right foot, Lee whipped his cross into the box and a crashing Sasser headed the ball in for the Terrors' fourth goal of the first half.
Glynn would grab its fifth goal of the first half when Jack Roberts scored on a failed clearance that deflected off the forward and looped over the keeper.
Starting the second half and knowing the result was in their back pockets, the team as well as the fans were trying hard to give Swafford his chances to break school history.
Balls were delivered to the goal scorer all first half and before he could take a shot, a sliding Wildcat would poke the ball loose.
Knowing this, Glynn continued to play its game but looked for Swafford at every opportunity.
Six minutes into the second half, Sasser scored his fourth and final goal when he played a lovely one-two with Lee on a corner kick. Drawing a defender away from the frame of the goal, Sasser took the pass from Lee onto his favored left foot and delivered a strike, tucking inside the left post.
“Jonathan was Man of the Match,” Brockman said. “He played really really well and had some beautiful goals.”
Swafford finally had a shot on goal and delivered. With Owens finding the dashing forward on a through ball, Swafford shot across his body, away from the charging keeper. Seeing the ball hit the back of the net for the Terrors' seventh goal, Swafford ran after the ball, sensing he wanted more.
O’Connor grabbed the team's eighth goal of the night when he continued to take shots on a loose ball in front of the goal. Having chances fail to equal a goal all night, O’Connor showed a sigh of relief to finally grab his first.
Leading 8-0, Brockman gave players on the bench an opportunity to see the field with such a large lead, and they delivered.
Winning the ball constantly on the starters of Lovejoy, Glynn’s young subs created chances.
Jesus Marcos Ramirez grabbed the goal when he dinked the goalie after a cross from inside the box by Roberts.
Leading 9-0, it was only right that the Terrors closed out the game with Swafford having an opportunity to break the school record.
After missing two shots in the 19th minute, Swafford created his own opportunity with 18:24 left.
The senior forward dashed through the backline of the Wildcats and drew a penalty after a tackle took the senior down.
Lovejoy players were upset by his actions of going down easily and players tried to get into his head and he placed the ball on the penalty spot.
With the ref blowing the whistle, Swafford went through his routine and buried his 35th goal into the left corner, for the 10th and final goal of the game.
“He had 33 going into this game,” Brockman said. “Thirty-four was the record by Richie Craven, and so it's good to get that out of the way. To get the pressure off and for him to hit the 10th one on a PK to end the game was nice.”
Teammates stormed the senior forward as he captured the single-season school record, and Glynn clinched its ticket to the second round of the 6A state playoffs.
“We know that Thursday is going to be a very tough opponent,” Brockman said about looking ahead to the next round. “That will be the toughest opponent we have played all year. We know it's going to be much higher stakes and better quality of a team. But like tonight, that's why you want to be a one seed. If you are the one seed, you get the four seed and it worked out pretty well for us tonight.”