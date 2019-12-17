The Glynn Academy girls flexed their collective muscle and crushed Richmond Hill 61-24 on Tuesday at the Glass Palace, staking their claim as the favorite in Region 2-6A.
The Wildcats finished third in the region tournament a year ago after splitting its regular-season series against the Terrors, and they appeared poised to make another run at the crown with a 10-2 record entering their region opener despite graduating a host of seniors.
But No. 5 Glynn Academy (9-1, 2-0) put any thoughts of an early-season upset to rest by halftime.
“Richmond Hill has always been a great team, it’s always been a good game with us and them,” said head coach Sharnesha Smith. “With them graduating a pretty good senior lineup and still coming back with some young kids that still play hard, it’s always going to be a tough game. They’re a well-coached team. We just happened to be better tonight, and we’ve got to keep building on it.”
As per usual, the Terrors were at their best when their frenetic defensive effort led to easy offense on the other end, and there was no better example than the second quarter.
Led by Zoesha Smith, who scored all 16 of her points in the period, Glynn Academy outscored Richmond Hill 28-3 to build a 40-9 advantage at halftime. The University of Georgia commit also finished with 10 rebounds.
The Terrors as they opened the second on a 15-0 run to grab control of the game, and by the time Talia Hamilton splashed a 3 at the buzzer, the outcome was all but decided.
“We just kind of went back to the basics of what we do well,” Sharnesha Smith said. “We were playing hard and we got up into some people defensively. We really focus on defense here. We told them, ‘your defense is going to fuel your offense.’
“It was one of those games where we needed to come out, obviously it’s a region game so its very important, but we needed to come out and finish some things around the basket inside and shoot the ball a little bit better than we have been.”
An ancillary benefit to building a 31-point lead at halftime: Glynn Academy was able to open the second half with its starters on the bench. Instead, Smith gave the younger, less experienced reserves an opportunity to see the court to varying results.
The reserves played the first four minutes of the third quarter, and were outscored 8-0 by Richmond Hill, prompting Smith to pull the plug on the lineup and insert her starters back in to snuff out any comeback attempt.
La’Trinty Best immediately scored the Terrors’ first basket of the second half, and before long, the lead was back to 30.
During a two-minute stretch spanning the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarters, Hamilton poured in 11 quick points in a demonstration of her game-changing ability for Glynn this season.
With Richmond Hill pinching inside in an attempt to stymie Glynn Academy’s bigs, Hamilton drilled a 3 near the end of the third before stealing the ball in the backcourt and laying it up. A minute later, she knocked down another 3 from the corner just before the buzzer.
Hamilton made another 3-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter — her fourth of the night on 10 attempts. She’d finish with a game-high 20 points, six rebounds and two assists.
A season ago, Glynn had little in the way of range outside of Chmayia Miller, whose distance only extended to about 15 feet. The Terrors went 26-6 and advanced to the Class 6A’s Elite 8 despite making just 14-of-74 3-point attempts all season.
Glynn Academy has already knocked down 23 shots from long distance in 10 games this season.
“Talia is a huge spark for us, something we didn’t have as much of last year,” Sharnesha Smith said. “A kid that just has a high motor, a kid that has defenses on their toes at all times. She pushes the ball well and she’s starting to be more confident with the outside shot, and that’s a plus for us.
“A lot of teams have been focusing on our bigs inside, and for her to come out and shoot the ball as well as she did is amazing. She’s worked on it all week. She shot well yesterday in shootaround, and yesterday, she was in the gym kind of getting some shots up, so I knew she would have a pretty good game.”
Up 55-24 in the fourth, Smith turned to her deep bench for another run over the final 5:30 of game time, and this time the unit outscored Richmond Hill 6-0 to close out the game.
Lynn Dudley, Lilly Woods, and Paris Smith each scored baskets for the Terrors in the final period.
“Some ups and downs, some mistakes that are known to happen, but how would I expect the kids to learn if I don’t put them in,” Smith said. “So that’s my thing. I try to coach them through those mistakes, and then hopefully we can limit those mistakes.
“But obviously I need some of my young kids to get in and get some of that experience and see what they can do well, see some things they need to work on, and we kind of build and go from there.”
Richmond Hill 60
Glynn boys 47
Tyson Rooks gave his team an early 2-0 lead, but it would be the only lead the Glynn Academy boys would manage in a 60-47 loss to Richmond Hill on Tuesday.
Max Hrdlicka entered the contest averaging nearly 18 points per game for Glynn (2-7, 0-2), but with him struggling to find his touch, the Red Terrors struggled to score.
Richmond Hill (11-1, 1-0) led 30-17 at halftime and pushed its advantage to 14 midway through the third before Glynn Academy mounted a valiant attempt at a comeback.
Tray Dickens’ 3-pointer cut the deficit to single digits, and following a 3 from Hrdlicka, Dickens notched another bucket to draw the Terrors to within four.
Glynn Academy wouldn’t get any closer though, unable to string together enough stops to overcome the slow start.
Rooks finished with a game-high 16 points, and Hrdlicka poured in 15 with three made 3-pointers.