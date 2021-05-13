For the first time since moving up to Class 3A within the GISA, the Frederica Academy girls tennis team are state champions.
The Knights traveled to the John Drew Tennis Center in Macon and returned Thursday with some hardware for the second time in three weeks. Frederica defeated Brookwood and Westminster Augusta in consecutive matches to claim the girls’ team tennis title.
“It was absolutely unreal, I think we can all speak to that,” said Rebekah Brooks, one half of the Knights’ doubles team that finished as runners-up at the individual state tournament April 28.
The top two teams from each region in the GISA advances to the state team tournament for a series of matches in a three-round bracket.
Frederica’s Region 2-3A championship secured its spot in the tournament field, as well as a first-round bye.
In the state semifinals, Frederica matched up against Region 3-3A’s top seed in Brookwood. Three of the five matches were decided in a third-set tiebreaker, but the Knights were the first to three points to secure their spot in the finals against Westminster.
The state championship was decided in another hard-fought battle that again saw three matches come down to a decisive third set. However, slowly but surely, the tide turned the Knights’ way.
The eighth-grade tandem of Emily Wyrick and Mavry Driggers earned a point with a victory at No. 2 doubles before Kate Walbridge’s victory at No. 2 singles lifted Frederica within a match of the state title.
Finally, the senior duo of Brooks and Rebecca Tiller closed out their opponent at No. 1 doubles setting off the celebration. Seemingly always in lockstep this season, it should come as no surprise the two even processed the title in matching fashion.
“We immediately just dropped to the floor and started crying,” Tiller said.
“Oh, 100 percent, just water works,” Brooks added. “Absolutely just letting it go. It’s something that I will literally never forget in my entire life.”
Merrill Been also competed for the Knights at No. 1 singles at the tournament, and Virginia Anne Tennant filled out the lineup at No. 3 singles for the state champions.