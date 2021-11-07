Finally.
That’s what head coach Christi Bumgartner said when the Frederica Knights girls cross country team claimed the GISA-3A state title.
On a cold windy morning with the highs peaking at 40 degrees, the Knights had every right to be unprepared for such brutal weather unlike any they usually encounter in the Golden Isles.
Instead, the girls and boys teams came out looking for silverware.
Bumgartner is in her eighth year as the head coach of the cross country teams, and she knew four years ago that both of these teams would be special.
“I knew it was possible that we would win state one day, we have always been really close,” Bumgartner said of the girls team. “Their sophomore year, the girls came in second, and then last year the girls came in third. This year the girls won it and for the past four years, we have kind of been in the hunt for it. This year with a combination of the experience of the seniors and a lot of underclassmen that ran for the first time, a lot of freshmen made a huge impact. We just were fortunate that we got some talent this year and coupled it with our experience and it was just a perfect match really.”
The mixture of the Knights team showed in the meet as they raced their way to the first state title in over a decade.
For the second year in a row, Ellie Runyan took home the individual title with a time of 21:19.43.
It only got better for the Knights with eighth-grader Maggie Dorminy finishing second with a time of 22:01.43.
This gave Frederica a quick lead over the 13 team competition and they only added to the cushion they brought early in the race.
All remaining seven runners finished inside the top 70, and Bumgartner knew her team had a good chance of winning due to their placement with the top five runners.
Once the race was finished, the team was left on edge waiting for the results. It wasn’t until Westminster School of Augusta was read as the second-place finishers that Bumgartner felt the feeling of finally.
“It was kind of this feeling of finally,” Bumgartner said after earning the state title. “We have been so close for three years now and finally the hard work has paid off. The talent has been there and I’m just so happy that they got to experience that, especially the seniors. It’s their senior year and they get to experience being state champions because not many high schools kids get to say that.”
The Knights senior group of Katelyn Sitz, Merrill Been, Kate Walbridge, and Runyan will cement their names in history at Frederica Knights as state champions.
On the boys side, they were able to come away with the second place trophy only behind Westminster.
Seniors Andrew Kaminer (18:19.20) and Grant Offner (18:35.34) finished inside the top-10, giving the team key points to stay close to Westminster for as long as possible.
Bumgartner has been proud of the boys team and how they have progressed the last four years.
“The guys have really climbed up the last four years,” Bumgartner said. “They have slowly gotten better and better. This is the best they have finished in a while. The guys worked hard to get that second-place result.”
Last year’s team finished third, this year they finished second. It seems only right that the boys team runs away next year with the state title.
“I hope so that’s what happened with the girls,” Bumgartner said laughing. “Fingers crossed. We’ve got to get a couple more kids to replace the seniors graduating because we are going to really miss them. But I’m excited for the future of the program.”