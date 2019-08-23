The 38-21 final score was surely something no Pirate wanted to see, but despite the loss, there were plenty of reasons to be encouraged by Brunswick High’s season opener against Coffee on Friday night.
Both teams racked up north of 450 yards of offense, though it was the Trojans that had the most success turning their production into points.
Although Brunswick crossed over into Coffee territory on each of its five first-half possessions, all but once the Pirates stalled, the lone successful trip capped off by Chuckobe Hill’s six-yard touchdown run to close to within 21-7 of the Trojans with 18 seconds left in the second quarter.
“We moved the ball well up and down, but Coffee did a real good job of having to go a long field,” said Pirates head coach Sean Pender. “Going that long field, you’ve just got to finish those drives when you go all the way down.”
Brunswick finished with a fairly balanced offensive output with 215 yards passing and 243 rushing, but the ground game proved the most efficient way to move the ball when it was in Hill’s hands.
The sophomore running back carried the ball 14 times and rushed for 146 yards and two scores in addition to three catches for 55 yards receiving. Aside from a fumble that occurred in the second quarter when a defender met Hill at the mesh point while taking a handoff, good things happened nearly every time he touched the ball.
“He is going to be very special,” Pender said. “That running back corp, they did some good stuff.”
Another sophomore running back, Khamori Simmons, also looked electric with the ball in his hands.
Coming off an ACL injury, senior quarterback Anthony Mountain was cleared to play earlier this week, and as one could expect, he looked a bit rusty at times in his return to action.
Mountain caught fire near the end of the first half and finished the first two quarters 14-of-19 for 106 yards through the air, but as the Pirates became forced to pass in the second half, he struggled a bit and finished the game 22-of-41 for 215 yards.
“He was just overthrowing shots,” Pender said. “Just got to get the rust off.”
Despite some issues finishing drives, especially in the first half, Brunswick looks to be a much improved team offensively than the team that only managed 18.8 points per game a year ago.
It was tough to get a similar read on the Pirates’ defense due to the litany of injuries the team has suffered on that side of the ball.
Four Brunswick defenders — safety Devin Layfette and linebackers Octavis Butler, AJ Wilson and Cameron Crump — were unable to play, and David Newbauer and Demetrius Hardee Jr. left the game early due to injury and ejection, respectively, leaving the Pirates down six starters on defense.
“We’ve got to get healthy,” Pender said. “We’ve got too many players out right now, too many key players out. We knew it. We knew going in the situation, playing against a team like Coffee, and you’ve got your four returning leading tacklers from last year, every one of them out.”
At times, Brunswick flew to the ball and made Coffee fight for some gritty yards. At other times, like the third quarter, the Trojans scored quickly on big strikes stemming from busted coverages.
Coffee had at least three plays of 50 yards or more — a 66-yard touchdown run by Maurice Turner acting as the final nail as the team went up 35-7 with just under eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.
If a couple of Brunswick’s key defenders are on the field, a few of Coffee’s big plays may have been neutralized, and it may have been an entirely different game.
“Without a doubt,” Pender said. “You have Devin Lafayette, Aj Wilson, Butler in there and those guys, a lot of that stuff that you saw doesn’t happen.”