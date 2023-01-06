A pair of University of North Carolina golfers sat 1-2 atop a loaded field when the opening round of the Jones Cup Invitational came to an end Friday.

David Ford shot a 5-under 67 to take sole possession of first place after 18 holes, while Tar Heel teammate Peter Fountain finished one stroke back in second — two shots ahead of a two-way tie for third at 2 under.

More from this section

Police recruitment a top priority for chiefs in 2023

Police recruitment a top priority for chiefs in 2023

The Brunswick and Glynn County police departments are starting 2023 with 59 fewer officers than if their staffs were full, but the chiefs of both are optimistic about recruitment and retention efforts in the new year.

EPD: Wells not impacted by chemical release

EPD: Wells not impacted by chemical release

Chris Road residents and others near a canal where an industrial chemical release killed hundreds of fish need not worry about their wells, but they should stay out of the water in the canal, according to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.