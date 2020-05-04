Jaliyah Howard’s basketball journey had just began when she arrived at Brunswick High four years ago.
Transferring in from McIntosh County ahead of her freshman year, Howard developed into an all region-caliber court general for the Pirates by her senior season. Now she’s set to play college basketball at Central Carolina Community College after committing over the weekend.
At sub-five-feet, Howard is almost always the smallest player on the court, but she made up for it with the work she put in to constantly improve her game.
“Brunswick High taught me a lot,” Howard said. “I came from McIntosh and didn’t know too much. I started playing basketball when I was in sixth grade, so I only had three years of experience under my belt coming into high school.
“But I didn’t let that discourage me. As a freshman, I had a goal set, and I achieved that goal by my senior year. The coaches helped me, none of them gave up.”
Following a freshman season playing with the junior varsity team, Howard was promoted to varsity as a sophomore, and although she averaged a modest 0.6 points, 1.0 rebound, 0.7 assists, and 0.7 steals, the game time set the stage for her to blossom even further.
“She had the potential, she just had to find it and figure out what she needed to do, and what she wanted to do,” said Brunswick girls head basketball coach Maria Mangram. “Once she got her mind made up, the rest was history.
“Of course everybody looks for the big point (totals), but our team didn’t consist of that. We had a lot of people score for us, and I’ll tell you what, if she wasn’t out there, we wouldn’t have won 18 games. She was a big part of our success her junior and senior year.”
Howard took over the reigns as Brunswick’s starting point guard as a junior and earned second team all-region honors with averages of 4.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.2 steals per game.
After displaying a natural feel for the game as a passer the season prior, Howard turned the focus of her development towards her scoring ability ahead of her senior campaign and increased her points per game average to 7.5 in addition to improved production in rebounds (2.9), assists (1.8) and steals (2.6).
“Her work ethic is amazing,” Mangram said. “She put in a tremendous amount of hours before practice, after practice, on her own time to the point where her mom got her two personal trainers. So she had her own trainers in addition to everything we were doing.”
Howard shot 5-of-39 on 3-pointers as a junior before sinking 11-of-36 as a senior, and she raised her shooting percentage in every area of the court.
“It took a long time working hard,” Howard said. “I had to work inside the gym. I stopped running track to work on my craft more, got trainers, and just worked on ball handling more.
“And then after a year of ball handling, I started working on form shooting.”
Central Carolina Community College witnessed Howard’s growth firsthand through the recruiting process.
Cougars head coach Marcel Webster reached out to Howard before the beginning of her senior season, and got her to visit the campus before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to recruiting visits.
Howard’s strong play and leadership at the point guard position appealed to CCCC. For Howard, it was the opportunity to learn more about the game from Webster, a coach with more than 25 years of experience.
“I went on a visit like mid-November, and then I was just weighing my options out,” Howard said. “He continued to come to all my games. He kept in touch and everything, so at the end of the day, I decided that was where it was best to go.”
Securing Howard’s commitment is likely to benefit the Cougars even more than what she brings in on-court production.
“(Howard) would constantly talk to her teammates, like personal messages with them them,” Mangram said. “We have a team group chat with the coaches and all, but they have their own group chat with just the players, and she was always the person spearheading that.
“I can’t even count how many days where she would come into my office and just check on me, to make sure I was good, that everything was good and we’d be fine. She was always pushing everybody, from the players to the coaches. I think that in itself will carry her a very, very long way.”