Equestrians from the Stables at Frederica had a successful weekend at the final Horse Shows in the Park competition at Grand Oaks Resort in Wiersdale, Florida.
Ahead of the fall season, Parker Jules and the Stables’ Avanti topped a field of 16 riders in the $250 Taylor Made Hunter Derby and won Reserve Champion of the Hunter Challenge. Palin Sandow and her own pony Reunited took the Reserve Champion ribbons on Sunday in both the 2’3” Modified Hunters and Equitation.
Kendall Bailey and the Stables’ Maddie were the Novice/Vintage Crossrails Equitation Champion on Saturday and Reserve Champion Sunday. The duo also won the Crossrails Equitation Medal.
Anna Grace Bolen and the Stables’ Quincy won the Walk/Trot Derby Obstacle Course with Valentina Venatico and Quincy right on their heels in second place. Camille Limburg and her own pony Oreo moved up and learned a ton in the 18” Open Schooling division, and Emma Grace Kuchar and Sparkles, owned by the Stables, continued to progress in the Novice/Vintage Crossrails division.
All riders were coached by Stables at Frederica trainer Mary-Katherine Williams and owner Allie Zorn.
The Stables at Frederica will host the Coastal Hunter Circuit Summer Kickoff show on May 20. Following the CHC show, several riders will attend the first week of the summer series at Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina on June 23-25.