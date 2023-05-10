645a95decbc01.attach_a_photo_in_jpgjpeg_format-jpg
Provided photo

Equestrians from the Stables at Frederica had a successful weekend at the final Horse Shows in the Park competition at Grand Oaks Resort in Wiersdale, Florida.

Ahead of the fall season, Parker Jules and the Stables’ Avanti topped a field of 16 riders in the $250 Taylor Made Hunter Derby and won Reserve Champion of the Hunter Challenge. Palin Sandow and her own pony Reunited took the Reserve Champion ribbons on Sunday in both the 2’3” Modified Hunters and Equitation.

More from this section