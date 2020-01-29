The Stables at Frederica has had a busy start to the 2020 competition season.
The 2019-2020 school year is the first year that the Interscholastic Equestrian Association has offered competition to high, middle, and elementary school students in the dressage discipline, and the Stables took advantage by hosting its inaugural IEA Dressage Competition on Jan. 4-5, welcoming a total of 40 riders from five different states to the largest competition in the southeast zone.
The Stables at Frederica’s high school team won champion honors both days, with blue ribbons going to Sophia Holloway, Parker Jules, Elle Wilkens, and Palin Sandow. Sophia Holloway also claimed the Open Test Championship.
On Jan. 11-12, dressage riders Holloway and Gemma Johnston traveled to Weirsdale, Fla., for the first U.S. Dressage Federation qualifying competition at Grand Oaks Resort.
Johnston and horse Oreo began working towards their goal of qualifying for the USDF Regional Championships at Training Level, while Holloway and Neptune rode Prix St. Georges for the first time together, earning a qualifying score of 64.2 percent. Holloway also rode Wincenzo in the PSG class to earn an 68.2 percent, as well as a 64.4 percent at Intermediate I, which was a qualifying score for both the Regional Championships as well as the first score towards her gold medal.
The following week, the Stables at Frederica Winter Wonderland IEA competition returned for its third year, continuing to grow to the highest number of participants yet with 129 riders 27 horses from twelve different teams.
After two days of intense competition, several Frederica riders qualified for regional championships, which will be held Feb. 29th at Evermore Farms in Statesboro. Evie Akridge, Parker Jules, and Anna Love will represent the team at regionals. Evermore Farms took highest honors for middle school teams on both days of the Winter Wonderland IEA competition, as well as top placement for high school on Day 1. The Sandlapper Stars won first place in high school team competition on Day 2.
This past weekend the Stables at Frederica’s IEA Dressage Team attended its second set of horse shows at Avalon Farms in Ocala, Fla., where several students and the high school team qualifie for the dressage regional championships in Dahlonega in March. Holloway, Taylor Davis, Margaret Spiers, and Mia Collins qualified individually. The team will have one more competition on Feb. 15 at Revelry Farm in Ocala to strive for more qualifying rides.
Additionally, February will see the Stables at Frederica compete at the premiere First Coast Hunter Jumper show in Green Cove Springs, Fla., this weekend, as well as the final hunt seat IEA qualifier at Evermore Farms in Statesboro on Sunday. The IEA dressage team with make its last qualifying rides at Revelry Farm in Ocala on Feb. 15, followed up by the USDF-rated Twice as Nice dressage competition in Newberry, Fla., Feb. 22-23.
The IEA hunt seat teams will begin post-season competition with the regional championships in Statesboro on Feb. 29, hoping to secure spots for Zone Finals, held March 14-15 at the Northeast Alabama Agribusiness Center.