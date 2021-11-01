The Stables at Frederica middle and high school Interscholastic Equestrian Association teams opened its season strong recently with excellent placings at Topsail Equestrian's doubleheader in Ravenel, S.C. on Oct. 23-24.
Highlights from the Stables at Frederica team included a win for Palin Sandow in the Future Novice over fences, a second-place finish for Sophia Holloway in the competitive Varsity Open over fences, and a Reserve Champion for the middle school team on Saturday.
Sunday saw Mia Collins secure a blue ribbon for her Varsity Intermediate over fences as well.
Both teams will next compete Dec. 11 at Topsail Equestrian once more.