Stables at Frederica's Mia Collins, coach Allie Zorn, Sophia Holloway, Adrianna McCleery, Palin Sandow, and Taylor Hammann.

 Provided photo/Valerie Sandow

The Stables at Frederica middle and high school Interscholastic Equestrian Association teams opened its season strong recently with excellent placings at Topsail Equestrian's doubleheader in Ravenel, S.C. on Oct. 23-24.

Highlights from the Stables at Frederica team included a win for Palin Sandow in the Future Novice over fences, a second-place finish for Sophia Holloway in the competitive Varsity Open over fences, and a Reserve Champion for the middle school team on Saturday.

Sunday saw Mia Collins secure a blue ribbon for her Varsity Intermediate over fences as well.

Both teams will next compete Dec. 11 at Topsail Equestrian once more.

