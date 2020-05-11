A pair of Golden Isles pros have been pegged as vice captains for the United States’ 2020 Ryder Cup team.
Monday, Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker named Davis Love III and Zach Johnson as vice captains for the biennial competition between the U.S. and Europe set to take place Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis.
Stricker also appointed Jim Furyk as a vice captain back in February 2019.
“With the Ryder Cup it’s important to surround yourself with quality individuals who you can lean on and who have the best interests of the team in mind,” Stricker said in a statement. “Jim and I have talked about this a lot in the last year, and now we are happy to add two Ryder Cup veterans in Zach and Davis to the conversation with the goal of putting this team in a prime position to win.
“Both Zach and Davis share a passion to compete at the highest level and are strong communicators, which is important, especially when we’re in the heat of competition.”
Love has been in Stricker’s shoes before.
A two-time Ryder Cup captain, Love led the U.S. in 2012 and 2016, the latter of which saw the United States earn a 17-11 victory at Hazeltine National Golf Club in the most recent domestic Ryder Cup. Love — who has 21 career victories on the PGA Tour, including the 1997 PGA Championship — has competed in six Ryder Cups overall in addition to also serving as a vice captain for the 2010 and 2018 teams.
“Steve has been such a consistent presence on this team, both as a player and as a Vice Captain, and now it’s his time to lead.” Love said in the statement. “He has a terrific vision for what he wants our U.S. Team to not only accomplish, but represent, all year long. I’m confident in the program he has in place and am anxious to get to work.”
For Johnson, the 2020 Ryder Cup will represent his second stint as a vice captain, having also served in the role in the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.
Johnson has notched 12 career PGA Tour victories, as well as four appearances in the Presidents Cup.
“It’s always an honor to be part of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team,” Johnson said. “In a domestic Ryder Cup, it’s important to defend ‘our turf,’ and to do so on behalf of Steve — in his home state at Whistling Straits — is a great opportunity for our team to make a statement.”