Jonathan Haney defeated Jay Flexer in a thrilling one-game singles match recently to earn the crown as the St. Simons Island Pickleball King.
The doubles partners faced each other in the finals of the singles tournament just after the tandem teamed up to take down Danny Moore and Justin Whitlow in a semifinal match and moved on to down Dan Moore and Joe Failace en route to a doubles title.
On the other side of the bracket, Moore and Faillace defeated Justin Davidson and Tony Aloi in the semifinals to advance to the final.
In the other feature of the day, a mother/son match between Jay and Terry Flexer and Jonathan and Bonnie Haney went the Haneys’ way in an exciting match.
All the matches were part of a pickleball exhibition staged by the St. Simons Island Pickleball Club. A large group of spectators enjoyed an afternoon of pickleball play, as well as hot dogs, chips and drinks.
For more information on SSI Pickleball visit the organization’s website, SSIpickleball.org.