The end of the school season marks the beginning of summer break but for many around Mallery Park, it was seeing the St. Simons Athletic Association Baseball seasons coming to an end.
Opening the season in February and playing countless games to reach the pinnacle of the championship games, the 8U and 12U champions were crowned in different ways.
Coming to watch friends and families play the game many first fall in love with, the community came out to support the two different age groups as they left it all out on the field.
For the 8U game, the LiveOak LandSharks took on CrabDaddy’s on the Jaycee Field. Both teams played as they would in backyards or during recess, by smacking the ball and running the bases. Many took the green light as a sign to steamroll ahead as coaches and parents cheered them on.
Scoring runs easily on both sides, the LandSharks separated themselves to captivate an undefeated season with a 21-9 victory.
Sharing smiles, hugs, and high-fives, both sets of teams earned baseball-shaped rings to flash for the cameras as many flexed the accomplishment like their baseball idols do in October.
On the C.T. (Lefty) Butler Field, the regular season champions the Tortugas faced off against the Pinguinos in a battle between the two strongest teams in the 12U recreational baseball league.
Having won the previous meeting at the beginning of the playoffs, the Pinguinos only needed one game to crown themselves the 12U champions.
The game didn’t disappoint as many flooded the outfield fencing, with both teams having their lineups announced over the speaker and local high school coaches and players coming out to support the next generation of players.
Down to its final three outs and trailing 2-1, the heart of the lineup for the Tortugas came up to bat with many in the crowd saying this is the exact thing you want in the biggest moments.
Cooper Hidalgo drove in the tying run with a hard single to the fence before Landon Hearsey struck out two of the next four batters to keep the game tied, before he stepped up to the plate for the Pinguinos.
Although he hit a hard liner out to center field, it was the beginning of something for the Pinguinos.
Carson Aldea came up to the plate, having gone 0-2 so far in the game. He said he wanted to hit a double to have a chance for his teammate Wyatt Hearsey to drive him in.
His swing had other plans though, with the catcher driving a deep shot to dead center of the 176-foot mark for the walk-off home run.
Knowing that when he made contact with the barrel of his bat, Aldea said rounding the bases was something he only had in his dreams, but he was able to turn the dream into a reality to crown the Pinguinos the 12U SSAA Baseball Champions.