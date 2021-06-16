The St. Simons All-Stars 12U baseball team is headed to the state tournament after finishing as the runner-up at the district tournament this week
The 12U squad did their work at Josh Reddick Field in Effingham, where they played six games over five days to punch their ticket to state on strong defense and pitching, and the hot bats of Grant Coolidge, Findlay Mosher, Julian Bors and Jonathon Wise.
The 12U All-Stars began their run Friday evening with an 8-1 victory over Ware County led by a complete-game performance from Trey Speirs before running into some early adversity Saturday.
A poor first inning proved too difficult to overcome for the All-Stars, who fell 8-0 to Wayne County despite a solid pitching performance from starter Roscoe Bailey, who was relieved by Bors.
Following an off day Monday, Speirs took the mound again and combined with reliever James Judkins to throw a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Liberty County. Later in the afternoon, the All-Stars got another standout pitching performance — this time a complete-game no-hitter from Bors — to edge Camden 1-0.
Facing a win-or-go-home game Tuesday with a berth in the championship on the line, the 12U All-Stars turned to Coolidge, who held Coffee in check through his maximum pitch count before being relieved by Bailey. The All-Stars stranded the game-tying run in the final frame to hold on for a 5-4 victory.
The title game featured a rematch against Wayne County. The 12U All-Stars hung tough on a gritty pitching performance from Jax Tate, drawing to within a run of tying the game, but ultimately Wayne prevailed 11-5 as the time limit expired.
Next up for the St. Simons 12U All-Stars is a trip to the state tournament, where it will open its run with a contest against Colquitt County Gold on June 23.