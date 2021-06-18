The St. Simons 10U All-Stars are gearing up for a state title run following a runner-up finish at the district tournament in Jesup this past week.
The self-proclaimed Jolly Rogers played five games from last Friday-Monday, winning three to advance to the district championship game and secure a position in the state tournament in Americus.
“Our kids are excited about going to play for state,” said Coach Pete Irby. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to represent St. Simons Island. Us doing that well is something that’s really important to us.
“I think we’ve got a good group of kids, and a good product on the field, that St. Simons and Glynn County can be proud of.”
The 10U All-Stars started the district tournament with a bang on the opening day, defeating Coffee 7-6 on a go-ahead two-run triple by Cooper Hidalgo in the bottom of the fifth.
While the Jolly Rogers entered the tournament with live bats, it was the team’s defense that really made them difficult to beat.
“I think that’s one of the things that we do well and really helps us — we play real good defense,” Irby said.
Following a 9-1 victory over Liberty County on Saturday, the 10U All-Stars were edged 10-9 by Wayne County in a slugfest.
“It was a back-and-forth, low-scoring game early until about the fourth or fifth inning,” Irby said. “We had a couple of defensive errors, and they took advantage. We were able to reel off six runs in the bottom of the sixth, and had a runner on base which would essentially bring out winning run to the plate. We just kind of came up a little bit short.”
The Jolly Rogers rebounded to handle Coffee again 8-4 on Monday and set up a rematch against Wayne County in the finals, but the result was the same, this time by the score of 8-3.
Still, the 10U All-Stars nabbed a spot in the state tournament next week where they’ll be right back at chasing the team’s collective goal.
“They’re a bunch of tough kids who are really good teammates,” Irby said. “There’s no selfish players out there. There’s just a bunch of kids who like playing baseball and enjoy seeing other people’s success too.”