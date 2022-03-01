SSA Chelsea Coastal wins again

The Southern Soccer Academy Chelsea Coastal 2010/2011 Silver recently won its fourth tournament of the year down at the United Soccer Alliance Showcase on Fleming Island this past weekend.
Coached by Tom Lemmon and assistant Scott Trefts, the team made up of Alexis Beaston, Liz Beckham, Lena Espana, Bree Hall, Joey Hofstra, Ava Lemmon, Kaylee Poynter, Neely Price, Addi Robinson, Caroline Toth, Lydia Trefts, Brylee Walker, Sophie Wessinger, and Molly Kate Youmans defeated Gainesville Soccer Alliance GSA 2-1 in the championship match.
SSA Chelsea Coastal also beat the team from Gainesville 3-1 in the opening game of the tournament before moving on to triumph 4-2 over Florida Prime 2010/2011 Metro/Star Girls.