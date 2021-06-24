No spring, no problem. Glynn Academy made up for lost time over the past two days by hosting a smattering of teams for a padded camp at Lanier Field.
Following a year hiatus, the Terrors jumped on the opportunity to get back to an annual tradition that has assisted the program prepare for success in the fall by working against some of the top teams in south Georgia.
“This is our fourth or fifth year running this camp,” said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “We obviously didn’t do it last year with COVID, but it was one of those things, when the state said we could have the team camps, we called up the guys that come every year. It’s usually like Coffee County, Veterans comes every year, McIntosh comes. We added Brantley, Ware and Richmond Hill this year, Wayne came this year for the first time.
“There’s usually about four core teams that come every year then we rotate some other teams. There’s not a whole lot of drama — just come out here, compete against each other and get better.”
The eight programs each set up home base in the various quadrants of Edo Miller Park/Lanier Field early Wednesday morning, and after warmups, the teams paired up on one of four fields and got to work.
Glynn Academy matched up with Ware County, Veterans and Coffee before a break for lunch and three more 30-minute team sessions to close the first day. It was invaluable experience for the Terrors, who were looking to test some new wrinkles on a different opponent.
“We didn’t have a spring, so I want to see our kids compete a little bit against someone else,” Hidalgo said. “We’re doing a lot of different stuff, a lot of new things on offense, so for us, it was big to get some work against some different people because we didn’t have that spring practice.
“We’re using these camp days as spring practice for us.”
Outside of a consistently stingy defense, Glynn has been best known for running the ball out of its grinding, single-wing offense in seven seasons under Hidalgo.
Neither is likely to change this upcoming season, but the Terrors have teased the possibility of opening up the offense more in an effort to take advantage of their talent on the perimeter.
“We feel like we’ve got about six or seven really good receivers,” Hidalgo said. “When we were drawing all this up, we just said we’ve got a chance to really throw the ball. Our quarterback is a kid that can kind of pitch it around a little bit, and we’re going to do some different things.”
There will be a new face at quarterback for Glynn this season as rising junior Tyler Devlin steps into the position vacated by Louisville recruit T.J. Lewis. Devlin was the starting signal caller at Frederica Academy as a freshman before transferring to Glynn Academy, where he was primarily a safety last season.
Devlin was still working on his processing speed in the Terrors’ offense in the matchup against Coffee, leading to a handful of coverage sacks. But more often than not, the signal caller found success when he looked for Tyson Rooks — a 6-foot-5 receiver playing his first year of varsity football after three seasons on the Terrors’ basketball team.
Rooks used his large frame to box out a defender and haul in a slant for a score, and Joshua Gibbons also showed off some impressive ball skills in fighting through a double to come down with a jump ball in the end zone against the Trojans.
McIntosh County Academy used the first day of camp to polish up its base defense and a running game that graduated more than 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns of production in running back Trenton Johnson.
As one of the smaller schools in attendance, MCA also had plenty of snaps to go around for its junior varsity squad.
“It was real good work,” said McIntosh County Academy head coach Bradley Warren. “Glynn Academy’s staff, Coach Hidalgo, kept it running smooth. We had us a little round robin going on. It was good.”
The teams met again Thursday morning for a shorter session that also included Cook. Friday will undoubtedly be spent icing up after two days in pads against some of the most physical teams in the area.
“They’ve got some good football teams right here,” Hidalgo said. “You look around, you might have a state champion come out. There are six or seven teams here that are going to make a deep run in the playoffs when it’s all said and done.”