Getting back to the basics of having spring practices and its annual Lift-A-Thon, the Glynn Academy football team capped off a spring campaign with the squad exciting head coach Rocky Hidalgo.
Kicking off the day with a Lift-A-Thon that is a fundraiser to cap off the year of the strength training program the Terrors, Hidalgo highlighted the progression the team made as he thought of a few players who had strong offseasons.
“I think a lot of our kids had great offseasons, a kid that has really grown up this offseason is Josh Baker,” Hidalgo said. “He’s one of them in the weight room. Willie Butler is another kind that has had another great year in the offseason. Quay Evans is another kid that has done phenomenally in the weight room.”
Spending time in the weight room for a portion of the night, the Terrors made their ways to the practice field behind the field house to continue working on the offense they implemented midway through last season after a coaching change.
“The biggest thing is we really aren’t doing anything different because we are starting a year with it. We will be able to add some wrinkles,” Hidalgo said. “That’s a big deal for us, but the kids took to it very well in the spring and hopefully, we will continue to grow.”
One of the biggest changes will be coming at quarterback with Ryan Schueneman taking over for Tyler Devlin — who will be playing baseball at Florida State College in Jacksonville. Schueneman played tight end for the team before making the transition to quarterback, and in the spring game Hidalgo knows of the hard work he’s put in to get ready.
“He’s inexperienced back there and he looks like he needs to practice and play games, but he’s got a lot of ability,” Hidalgo said. “He’s got the ability to really throw the ball, and I was really pleased with the way he got the ball out of his hands. Especially in the perimeter passing game. I really liked how hard he worked, not only in spring football but all spring long. Showing up for the quarterback workouts and making sure he was putting himself in a position to be successful in the fall. I think he’s going to be a good player.”
A group that will look to show its experience is in the trenches where many players had the opportunity to play important snaps in the spring game. Already highlighting the great offseason Evans had, another one that came to mind was Max Poysky.
“I think Max has grown up a ton this offseason, he has really impressed me. His maturity and commitment to what we are doing here that’s exciting to see,” Hidalgo said. “I think the biggest thing is training those kids and everybody understanding the level of effort that we need to be able to compete at a high level.”
Returning important players on both sides of the ball in the likes of Greg Peacock, David Prince, Da’Vontae Lang, Trent Tankersley, Ryan Young, Gavin Wells, and others, Hidalgo pointed out what he wants to see from them to set examples for the program.
“We have a good coaching staff and they are excited about what we are doing, and we have kids that believe in our coaches,” Hidalgo said. “I think that goes a long way and the best thing that our players can do is set an example by commitment and effort. Those are things that our kids that have played a ton of ball have done a great job.”
Seeing the effort up close on the practice field to finish the spring portion of the offseason schedule, Hidalgo will have to replace two five-star special team players in kicker/punter Kody Arnold (Mercer) and long snapper David Stanphill (Navy).
“It will probably be Tuck (Tucker) as the kicker,” Hidalgo said of who he thinks will assume kicking duties come August. “We are really confident in him and we are going to have to find somebody to deep snap. I mean having David there, you don’t have to worry about the snaps. That was really huge for us and it is going to be one of those things that will take a few minutes. We are going to have to develop a guy.”
The Terrors will regroup for summer activities in the coming weeks, as they prepare to put the right plans in place to reach the postseason for the 16th consecutive season.