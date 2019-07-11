The Golden Isles Horseshoe Club crowned its spring league champion as rookie member Dale Boatwright took the title.
He beat out four-time league champion Frank Harris, five-time champion Marshall Little, six-time champion Mary Lewis and six-time champion Ron Cloutier.
To take the title, Boatwright won all of his games in the final night of league play and boosted his league record to 23-13.
Harris took second place in the spring league and finished up with a 22-14 record. Third place went to Marshall Little who finished the season with a 21-15 record. Lewis finished the spring league with a 20-16 record to take fourth place. Rounding out the top-five was Cloutier with a 19-17 record. However, Cloutier also won the Hi-Game Award.
The rest of the top ten included Joe Fry in sixth place with a 19-17 record. He also won the most improved award as well. Then in seventh place was Little again, in eighth place was Jason Boatwright, the ninth place went to Joey Fry and rounding out the top ten was Don Hutchens who placed tenth.
Hutchens and Little put on this league behind at Sterling Park here in Brunswick. The park has 12 full pro courts that the league plays on and the players are friendly and eager to help new people who want to learn and play in the league.
The fall league is getting started now, and if interested in joining, there is still time to sign up and attempt to win a league championship. Play begins at 7:00 p.m. on Monday nights with make-up games on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. as well.
So if interested, head out to Sterling Park on highway 341 behind Sterling Baptist Church.