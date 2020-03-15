The Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame banquet was set for Saturday, but had to be postponed due to the health concerns surrounding the coronavirus. While the banquet is postponed, the Brunswick News honors the sixth member of the 2020 class, Clyde Williams.
Williams was a standout baskeball player for the 1951 state championship team at Risley High in Brunswick and would later return as an educator, becoming a championship-winning coach as well.
He stood at 6-foot-4 and was the leading scorer and rebounder for the 1951 Tigers. That team finished 24-4 en route to the state title. Williams earned a scholarship to Fort Valley State. In college, he led the team in scoring and rebounding as a sophomore.
After graduation, Williams entered the U.S. Army and was active on several sports, including basketball while in the service. He once scored 56 points in an Army game. Williams later earned a master’s degree at North Carolina and returned home to become a physical education teach and coach at Risley.
He led the Tigers to the 1969 GIA state championship and also the all-classification title as Risley finished with a 20-5 record.
Williams was also an assistant coach when the Risley Tigers won a football state championship in 1957.
He was also a good golfer who played on World Professional and American Professional tours. Williams served as an administrator in Glynn County Schools before retiring.