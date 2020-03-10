The Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame banquet is Saturday and in honor of the six members of the 2020 class, the Brunswick News will spotlight an inductee each day. Today the News honors former Glynn Academy golf great, Mark Drury.
Drury moved to Glynn Academy in the 10th grade and was a big part of the Red Terrors success. He won the region individual championship in both his sophomore and junior years as the Red Terrors claimed the team title both years. In his senior season, he took home second place in the individual portion to Gene Sauers, who went onto play on the PGA Tour.
However, Drury led Glynn Academy to its first golf state championship in 1981. That title would be the first of eight Glynn would win under coach Herman Hudson.
Despite claiming those two individual titles himself, Drury said his favorite memory as a Red Terror was being part of that title team.
“At Glynn Academy, I was fortunate enough to play on the first state championship,” Drury said. “Glynn had always been a powerhouse and won what seemed like a thousand region championships but they never won a state championship. So it was the first one and that’s the most memorable.
“We were fortunate to have the best high school golf coach in America. He was a coach, a friend, and he was a mentor. You couldn’t have anything better set up. Coach Hudson had a heck of a lot to do with what Glynn Academy golf was all about.”
Drury went onto play college golf at the University of Georgia and was a four-year letterman. During his time as a Bulldog, he played in 15 tournaments.
He said that the people he met at Georgia were his favorite memories.
“Just friends. Jim Pervarnik he’s coming to the hall of fame inductee banquet and he’s from Latrobe, Pa. — he was at Georgia. Mike Cook, as a freshman I got to live with Mike Cook for one year and he was an All-American at Georgia and it was his senior year. Mike’s been a teaching pro for 20-plus years at Sea Island,” Drury said. “The memories, the friendships you can’t put a price on that.”
Outside his prep and collegiate career, Drury won the Golden Isles Invitational at the Brunswick Country Club two times. The first time was in 1981 when he was just 17 years old and the second in 1992.
Drury also recorded several runners-up and high finishes in the event. He won the Okefenokee Invitational in Waycross five times, including three straight victories. Drury took home the title of the Jack Oliver Invitational in Valdosta and won the Valdosta Open.
He qualified for the prestigious U.S. Amateur no less than five times and the U.S. Mid-Amateur twice while qualifying for the U.S. Junior once. In all, he qualified for nine USGA national championship events.
Drury won the Georgia State Junior in Tifton at 16, captured the Georgia Junior Challenge Cup title four times and won the Georgia Junior PGA twice. He finished first in the Georgia State Junior World qualifier to advance to the world junior tournament at Torrey Pines. Drury finished eighth among a field representing 43 countries.
He won more than 10 Georgia State Junior titles and more than 90 golf tournaments in Georgia and Florida.
Drury said it’s a huge honor to get inducted when there are so many great athletes from here.
“It’s always an honor being inducted to a hall of fame of any kind, Drury said. “Then with people like Davis Love, George Rose, Kwame Brown, Bill Flagler, Steve Melnyk, so that’s quite an honor.”
The Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame will have its 2020 banquet on Saturday where all six inductees will be honored.