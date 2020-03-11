2020 Spotlight: Cox’s coaching career earns him GCSHOF induction

The Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame banquet is Saturday and in honor of the six members of the 2020 class, The Brunswick News will spotlight an inductee each day. Today The News honors College of Coastal Georgia’s former athletic director and men’s basketball coach, Gerald Cox.
This induction isn’t the only one Cox has received for a Hall of Fame as he recently got inducted to the newly created Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association Hall of Fame on March 3.
Cox spent 40 seasons as collegiate basketball coach and 32 of them were at Coastal Georgia. He retired after the 2013-14 seasons, finishing with a 632-556 career record. As the Mariners coach, Cox complied a 497-453 record.
His teams finished with an overall winning record in 19 seasons while also have 10 20-win seasons.
Cox coached the Mariners during their junior-college years from 1982 through 2011 and guided the program to seven conference championships. His teams won in 1984, 1986, 1988, 1992, 1999, 2001 and 2002.
The 1991-92 Mariners team posted a school-best 27-7 record when it won the conference championship. Coastal Georgia’s 2011 team won the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association regular-season championship in the school’s final year in the junior college ranks before losing close in the league tournament championship.
Cox also took two teams, the 1985-86 and 2001-2002 teams to Hutchinson, Kan., for the Sweet 16 in the National Junior College Athletic Association national championship tournament.
His wife, Polly said that during the 1986 trip to Hutchinson, Kan., the team took a detour and visited the Eisenhower Museum. This trip ended up being on that Cox talked about all the time.
“One year when they went to Hutchinson, Dr. John Teel went with them,” Polly Cox said. “Dr. Teel served under Eisenhower in World War II, and I’ve heard Gerald talk about that many times what a special thing that was for Dr. Teel. Afterward, every time I saw Dr. Teel, he’d be commenting on just what a humbling experience that was and how moving it was to see big group pictures— and he could actually recognize people in the photographs. That was a special memory to Gerald.”
Polly said that Gerald was a humble man and anytime he received an award, he’d make it about the team instead of him.
She said from the get-go when he took the job in Brunswick in 1982, the community supported him. Polly said getting these inductions and having Coastal Georgia’s basketball court named after him humbles coach Cox.
“Any accolades or anything like that, he’d always pass it on— I’m here because of my players,” Polly Cox said. “There was a group of patrons in the community that came to games, watched games and supported him. Many of them stayed with him until he retired. He got support from college personnel and that was very important. The fact that his name is on the court, that’s important to the family. My two kids grew up on that court. So it’s especially important to them.”
Before his time at Coastal, Cox spent 10 years at Truett-McConnell College in Cleveland, Ga., where he was also the assistant basketball coach for two seasons before becoming the head coach in 1970. He compiled a 135-103 record there as a head coach including five winning seasons.
In 1979, Cox left Truett-McConnell to become the head coach at Piedmont High in Monroe, N.C., where he spent the next three years until taking over to revive the then-Brunswick Junior College’s men’s basketball team.
Cox coached several All-American and All-Conference players while sending many players onto four-year colleges. Several of his players also played professional basketball, including All-American Frankie King who was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers.
Polly said that he enjoyed having different kinds of players on his teams, especially international ones. However, all of them meant something to him.
She said that he has players who went into coaching, and he’s the reason they did.
“He’s got players that are coaches, middle school, high school, college,” Polly Cox said. “Jessie Watkins was one of his players and James Fray, another one of his assistant coaches is at South Georgia Tech and he’s got players who have been successful and won state championships and they’re having a good life and good time coaching. They tell him a lot of what they’ve learned about coaching, they’ve learned from him. They learned to appreciate basketball and the game itself.”
Polly said that her husband receiving this honor is just another recognition for him because he loved what he did. In addition to coaching basketball at Coastal Georgia, Cox was a physical education teacher and also served several years as athletic director before retiring from those roles in 2010.
“He often says he was doing something he loved and never thought about it as a job,” Polly Cox said. “It’s just simply recognizing the fact that he worked hard and his achievements are on the record. He’s particularly fond of the achievements of his players. So, this is a way of recognizing them also.”
The Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame will have its 2020 banquet on Saturday where all six inductees will be honored.