The Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame banquet is Saturday and in honor of the six members of the 2020 class, the Brunswick News will spotlight an inductee each day. Today the News honors former Glynn Academy track standout, LaRon “Bud” Bennett.
Bennett ran track at Glynn Academy before heading to the University of Georgia.
As a Red Terror, he served as team captain his final three years while earning the team’s most valuable performer four times.
Bennett left Glynn Academy as the school’s record holder in three different events, the 300 intermediate hurdles with a 39.04 time, 110 high hurdles with a 14.01 and 4x400 relay with a 1 minute, 27.14-second finish. He also set the Region 3A record two time in the 800-meter dash with the new mark at 1.55.08
At the Region 3 meet, as a senior, Bennett was the high point winner. He also won the 300 hurdles and 800-meter, for the third straight year. Bennett also helped the 4x400 relay team win the region title, while also qualifying for state in the 110 high hurdles and triple jump by finishing in second.
That year, Bennett competed in five events at state and took home second in the 800.
His success continued as a Bulldog. Bennett was a three-time outdoor All-American and finished runner-up in the 2005 SEC outdoor meet in the 400-hurdles. At the 2005 NCAA Championships, he set a school record.
While at Georgia, Bennett went to his first Olympic Trials in 2004 and competed in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Trials as well. In 2012, he had a semifinals appearance.
Bennett was the Silver Medalist in the 4x400 Relay and was the Bronze Medalist in the 400 Meter Hurdles at the 2007 Pan American Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In 2010, he finished sixth in the 400-meter hurdles at the USATF Championships in 2010.
Throughout his journey with the Trials, Bennett was also coaching. He was an assistant coach at Georgia, coaching 18 NCAA All-Americans. From 2009-2012, he worked at North Oconee High in Bogart coaching the track and field and football teams. While there, Bennett coached the boys and girls track teams to back-to-back region titles. In 2010, the girls won a state title while the boys finished third.
After his time at North Oconee, he joined the NCAA Division I Drake University as both an assistant track coach. He would later become the interim co-head men’s and women’s track and field coach. Bennett coached there from 2012-2017.
Most recently, he worked with the men’s and women’s track and field at Grand View University.
While Bennett has been quite successful since being a runner himself, there are three cornerstone events that he credits as some of the most monumental moments in his athletic career.
Two of them happened while at Glynn Academy.
“The first one would probably be racing Coach Etheridge right after a home track meet and he beat me pretty handily. Before that I really thought that I was coming into my own as a good high school athlete,” Bennett said. “I ’ll never forget, I was heartbroken— I was like man, I can’t even beat my own coach. And he told me he would give me another shot whenever I was ready.
“So, I sat on that for another year or so, till my senior year and I raced him— I beat him pretty bad. I think that really sparked this commitment to me being great in the world of track and field, and that kind of catapulted me into getting accepted into UGA which was big for my family—just being one of the first ones in my family to go to a bigger Power 5 type school.”
The third monumental moment in his career, was during his first time competing at an international level.
“That really cemented my first Olympic Trials in 2004. I didn’t really understand the magnitude of it because I was so used to the SEC and how fast those guys were running,” Bennett said. “So to qualify for the Olympic Trials, go through all three rounds and make the finals—it was kind of like wow, I knew wanted to be an Olympian, but now I ’m 47, 48 seconds away from actually being that. Those three cornerstone pieces were memorable for sure.”
Bennett is one of six inductees for the 2020 class and he said that being one of those six people is exciting.
“It’s honoring and humbling at the same time,” Bennett said. “I told Ms. Adams when she called and told me I just immediately thought about how many great and elite level athletes that have come from Brunswick. To see me get picked out of a lot of athletes was definitely pretty exciting.”