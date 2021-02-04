Camden County is looking for a new head football coach. Bob Sphire resigned his position with the Wildcats on Thursday after four years at the helm of the 7A program.
“We are sorry to see Coach Sphire’s time at Camden County High School come to an end,” said superintendent John Tucker. “We are grateful for the investment he has made in our football program and the indelible impact he has had on our players, both and athletes and as young men of character. We wish Coach Sphire and his family all the best in their next chapter and we remain grateful for his time leading the Wildcats.”
A Kentucky native, Sphire is returning to his home state to assume the position as head coach at Highlands High School.
Sphire has complied a 279-103 record over 32 seasons as a head coach with 15 years coming in the Peach State where he coached North Gwinnett from 2006-16 before taking over at Camden ahead of the 2017 campaign.
In four seasons at Camden, Sphire went 23-20 with a playoff appearance in each of the past three years after taking over a team coming off a 1-9 season. In 2019, the Wildcats averaged 34.4 points per game and posted an 8-3 record, but Camden drew eventual state champion Marietta in the first round.
The Wildcats 5-6 this past year in a season full of highs and lows. Camden exacted revenge against Marietta in the regular season, and earned victories over Florida playoff teams Raines and Oakleaf, but injuries and COVID-related absences prevented the Wildcats from parlaying the momentum down the stretch with losses in five of the final six games.
But now Sphire will return to Kentucky, where he began his coaching career at Knott County Central in 1989. Two years later, Sphire started up the football program at Lexington Catholic, eventually leading the team to its first state championship in 2005 in a win over the program he’s set to take over now.
“Growing up in Kentucky and coaching in this state for as long as I did, I know firsthand that Highlands is one of the best schools, academically and athletically, in the Common-wealth,” Sphire said in a comment to Fort Thomas Matters. “Its tradition of excellence speaks for itself. The football program is built around champions and championships, and I can’t wait to work with the tremendous young men in the program.”
Former president of the Camden County Quarterback Club, Allen Rassi, said he believes the head coaching job at Camden High should attract lots of interest once the school system advertises the position.
“I believe it’s a very attractive job,” he said. “We’re not too far off from having success come soon.”