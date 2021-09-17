Glynn Academy was trounced 42-0 by Coffee in the final non-region play, before kicking off region play next week for the City Championship.
Heading into the game, the Terrors (1-2-1) had a whole week of becoming an all-around better football team.
That didn’t show Friday night against fourth-ranked Coffee County Trojans (5-0).
Things looked bright early for the Terrors as running back John Moody rushed for 15 yards on the opening play of the game. A false start on the drive and an 11-yard sack on Tyler Devlin crushed the Terror’s momentum on the opening drive.
Coffee took it to Glynn’s defense from its first offensive snap and showcased why they are a powerhouse in the 5A Region.
With Fred Brown’s 3-yard run into the end zone, the Trojans put the first seven points on the board and never looked back.
The Terrors had a chance for a three-and-out and to get the ball back. Instead of punting the ball, the Trojans put Maurice Turner in the wildcat formation and let him loose. His 10-yard carry was the first of many heartbreaking breaking plays at Glynn County Stadium.
Glynn Academy was able to hang around with Coffee into the second quarter as D.J. Riley blocked a 34-yard field goal.
The crowd was back in the game and the offense stepped on the field looking to take advantage of a Coffee mistake.
Except, they didn’t.
The Terrors went three-and-out and punted the ball to Turner who stood roughly midfield waiting for the ball to reach his hands.
As he fielded the punt, Turner fought off a few Terrors tacklers and stayed up on his feet, and raced into the end zone for the 57-yard score.
Coffee would extend its lead on the very next drive with a 10 play, 78-yard drive. Quarterback Justin Swords found Turner for the 37-yard score and all but sealed the fate of the game.
Before heading into the half, Devlin was sacked three times and it would have been four in a row if it weren’t for a face mask on the Trojan’s defense during the sack. Glynn proceeded to run two go-route plays in a row for Tyson Rooks to use his 6-foot-5 frame, in hopes of putting the Terrors within field goal range. As they failed to do so, the Terrors entered the half down 21-0.
“Yeah we are terrible,” Glynn Academy’s head coach Rocky Hidalgo said about his team’s performance. “We haven’t gotten a stitch better in six weeks. That’s the truth. It’s all my fault, I’m a terrible head coach and I’ve done a terrible job. That’s the God’s honest truth. I’ve done a terrible job coaching this football team.”
The Trojan’s defense didn’t stop harassing the Terrors offense, as they picked off Devlin and returned it to midfield.
Glynn Academy was pushed around all night long on both sides of the ball, and it continued as Turner scored from three yards out in the wildcat formation.
Turner didn’t stop there. The next Coffee drive, Turner was called upon to run out of the wildcat and wither his way into the end zone. On the nine-yard score, Turner kept his feet churning through the pile and eventually bounced to the outside and into the end zone for the fourth time.
“(We) saw it from all,” Hidalgo said. “It didn’t matter, they could have handed the ball and pushed us around. We are not real good right now.”
After Glynn’s sixth three-and-out on the evening, Coffee would once again find the end zone with its back-ups in the game.
Running back Dreshawn Taylor busted through the gaping hole in the middle of the Terrors defense and outraced J.T. Gibbons for the 65-yard score.
Coffee’s 42-0 victory showed that Glynn Academy has a lot of work to do if they want to play upset in the City Championship next week against No.8 Brunswick High.
They better get motivated,” Hidalgo said in regards to next week’s game. “They got a game to play…. We are not gonna stop playing football, we got a lot of work to do in a very short amount of time.”