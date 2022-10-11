Entering the South Effingham game on a four-game losing streak, the Terrors displayed a strong performance from the special teams unit to get back into the win column.

As points came scarce in the pivotal Region 2-6A game, Glynn (3-4, 1-2) got on the board first with a punt blocked by Daniel Smiley that was scooped up by Jayden Ellis for the lone touchdown for the team.

