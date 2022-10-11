Entering the South Effingham game on a four-game losing streak, the Terrors displayed a strong performance from the special teams unit to get back into the win column.
As points came scarce in the pivotal Region 2-6A game, Glynn (3-4, 1-2) got on the board first with a punt blocked by Daniel Smiley that was scooped up by Jayden Ellis for the lone touchdown for the team.
“They did a pretty good job in their punt protection,” said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo of South Effingham’s punt protection. “They are what you call a solid or umbrella protection. When we watched them on film, generally when you do that, you want to overload gaps and basically, guys are blocking a gap outside and we wanted to get two guys in a gap.
“The inside guy restricts the offensive player’s ability to block the outside guy and that’s what happened. Cab Cabbiness did a nice job and pinned the guard, and Daniel Smiley got up the field and got the block. We took out the personal protector with inside pressure, and Jayden Ellis picked it up and ran it back for a touchdown. It kind of went how we were hoping to and hoping to get Daniel or Gavin Wells on the block. It worked out well with Daniel.”
Not stopping there, the team recorded a blocked field goal in the first half to keep the Mustangs scoreless.
Special teams coach Brett Hall said he and Coach Hidalgo spent six hours on Sunday alone to find ways to get a game plan ready to steal a possession or two in the South Effingham game.
“Rocky and I sit down, and we come up with what we think will work as far as blocking kicks on field goals, extra points, and punts,” Coach Hall said. “We want to steal a possession, and we always go into a game wanting to steal a possession or two when we can. The kids just executed it to perfection.”
Giving up a touchdown with under four minutes to go before the half, Glynn Academy executed two two-minute drives to see its five-star kicker/punter, Kody Arnold, connect from 36 yards to give the team a 10-7 lead.
“Offensively we were efficient and drove the ball down the field to get us in position to get points and turn around and do the same thing again,” Hidalgo said. “We used our timeouts and a lot went into the football game. We didn’t do some things great, but we did some things that helped us win and we played really well on special teams and played well on defense. We managed the football and the last 3:30 of the first half kind of had all of that together.”
After Arnold’s first field goal went through the uprights, Glynn’s defense took the field and stopped a Mustangs offense from developing a last-minute drive to potentially put points on the board going into the half.
Using all three timeouts and getting the ball on the Mustangs 40-yard line, the Terrors offense had a decision to make on a fourth-and-1 from the 31-yard line.
“Obviously, it starts with protection and we have to do a great job with protection but it was really that or throwing a jump ball in the end zone,” Hidalgo said. “We took a shot at the field goal and we have a guy who has plenty of leg for it and Tank Tankersley has been out with an injury so Tuck (Tucker) came in and did a great job of getting the snap down and Kody punched it through.”
The career long 48-yarder gave not only the Terrors a 13-7 lead but boosted Arnold’s confidence.
“It felt good being able to click on the special teams,” Arnold said. “The past few weeks, we weren’t looking too hot so it just felt good to start clicking again. Just having those two field goals under my belt definitely helped boost the confidence as far as for me, and the coaches putting their trust in me to go out there and kick a field goal when need be.”
Connecting on both of his field goals in a matter of three minutes, Arnold said he stayed ready because of the mental preparation he puts himself through to expect the call from Coach Hall and Coach Hidalgo.
“It all comes from my mental preparation and making sure I don’t get in my own head and seeing how far the kick is,” Arnold said. “I put my trust in David (Stanphill), our long snapper and Tuck Tucker our holder, and just controlling what I can control, and other than that, it’s in God’s hands.”
Lining up in high school football for a field goal from 45 yards out and beyond usually leaves doubts from fans and an opposing sideline gnawing at the thought of potentially returning it to the end zone. That would be a factor, but not for Glynn Academy with Arnold’s leg.
“It felt really good to hit that far of a field goal in a game,” Arnold said. “It will boost my confidence for the rest of the season. Just seeing their sideline in shock that I made it, it all just felt surreal and it felt really good.”
Coach Hall said calling upon Arnold to go out and deliver in key situations is huge, not only putting points on the board but not needing to go for it on every fourth down.
“It is nice to know that you don’t have to go for it on fourth down all the time,” Hall said. “You have somebody that you can depend on to put it through the uprights. Kody hadn’t had a lot of chances in field goals the last two years because we had Jonathan Sasser last year who was very consistent, and we didn’t have a lot of opportunities last year. I think we had four or five attempts all of last year. This year we have only had three attempts. I’m happy for Kody to get some underneath his belt, and it just gives him more confidence.”
Leading 13-7 and seeing the defense come up with a big fourth down stop from the 5-yard line, Glynn’s offense took the field pinned and needed to hold on from turning the ball over.
Forcing the Mustangs to take all three timeouts, Coach Hidalgo ran an intentional safety play to keep Arnold from being pinned in the end zone to send a punt to midfield.
“We had played pretty solid defense all night, and they had struggled in the passing game and there wasn’t a whole lot of time,” Hidalgo said. “At the end of the day, the clock was against them, and that’s what we felt like (doing). If we were going to punt out of our own end zone, they were going to get the ball inside the 50. Kody has a leg and can kick it 70 plus yards, and we felt like we could get better field position in that respect and it’s still a game that they can’t kick a field goal and win the game.
“They had to score a touchdown, and it didn’t really impact what they had to do to win the game. I felt like it was a smart move and the kids executed the two-point play really well and held all over the place. We told them to hold all over the place as much as you can. I think we had about seven or eight holding calls all at one time, and we burned about nine seconds off the clock.”
Having already sent two kickoffs into the back of the end zone, Arnold executed a beautiful kickoff from the 20-yard line.
Booting it 72 yards down field, Arnold just wanted to flip the field to give his defense good field position with under a minute to play and leading 13-9.
“Honestly, I just go out there and try and make sure I hit a good punt and kickoff,” Arnold said. “On that safety kickoff I had, I just told myself don’t kill it and try to go out and have a smooth swing and hit it as well as you can hit it. Try and flip the field for us and give our defense good field position.”
Coach Hall knows he has a weapon on special teams with the senior averaging 43.7 yards a punt, and the ability to force touchbacks with ease.
“That’s just a weapon,” Coach Hall said. “Special teams only makes up a third of the game and when you can flip the field and give your defense a chance to make the opponent go on a long drive to possibly get some points. The longer the drives, the more opportunities for us to make a stop or get a takeaway.”
Knowing the special teams unit is only one third of the makeup of how strong the Terrors can be, Coach Hall is proud of the work the unit puts forth.
“I’m just proud of them for the work they have put in. They all contribute. It is nice to know that we have that in our back pocket when we need it. Sometimes when you struggle on offense and we are deep in our own end zone area and we can flip the field, it gives us a fighting chance to keep them from scoring.