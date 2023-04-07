Steve Waters has long wanted to bring a college football game to the Golden Isles.
Derick Moore made it happen.
The Coastal City HBCU Classic was officially announced at a press conference Friday at the Glynn County Stadium athletic facility. The SIAC conference game between Albany State and Savannah State will be held at the stadium at 3 p.m., Sept. 23.
Along with Waters, the Glynn County Schools athletic director, and Moore, a prolific organizer of HBCU showcases, representatives from each university and several members of the community were in attendance to speak about how the project came together and the benefits to everyone involved.
“This will show our city what HBCU football is all about, what classics are all about,” said Brunswick city commissioner Kendra Rolle. “It will show our younger generation what it looks like to attend an HBCU, whether you’re playing football, whether you’re in the band, whether you’re cheering.
“And also we’d like to welcome our alumni and our visitors that are coming — this will bring a lot of awareness to our amazing city and county, which we consider the Golden Isles, just so people see what we have to offer.”
Although Waters has wanted to hold a college football game at Glynn County Stadium, and has done the prep work in the form of renovations and the FieldTurf installed last year, he admits the Coastal City Classic came to him.
Travis Stegall, one of four members of the Coastal City Classic consortium, explained the idea was born a year ago out of the love of football and a love of the City of Brunswick.
“Just a brief conversation between a great group of guys and a great group of friends that said, ‘Hey, we’re looking for the perfect place for a classic football game,’” Stegall said. “And it just so happen, not only do I live in the perfect place, well we’ve got the perfect weather for a classic football game.”
With a location in mind, next was finding the right schools to participate.
Moore has made connections throughout the HBCU ecosystem, and he singled out Albany State as one potential fit for a classic on the Georgia coast. Despite receiving a ‘no’ in preliminary talks, Moore convinced the former Albany State athletic director into playing a home/home series against Savannah State in the Port City.
“Concept behind it: a great southern city for a great southern HBCU classic with two southern HBCU schools,” Moore said. “We’re going to grow this, and we’re going to grow the City of Brunswick nationally, regionally, and we just want to make sure everybody is involved.”
The game will be streamed on NBC Peacock, which will send a production team into town to prepare packages that will showcase locations around the city and some of the events scheduled around the classic.
On the Friday before the game, there will be a Coastal City Classic golf outing held at King and Prince Golf Resort at 8 a.m., followed by a coaches luncheon and media day at Greater Works Faith Complex at 1 p.m.
Then an alumni meet-and-greet happy hour will be held at Brunswick Embassy Suites Hotel from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. — just before kickoff of the City Championship game between Brunswick High and Glynn Academy.
On game day there will be a Coastal City Classic Greekfest, pregame celebrity concert and pep rally in the Glynn Place Mall Parking Lot beginning at 10 a.m. leading into the classic’s kickoff.
“To have two amazing games within a 24-hour period is going to be incredibly exciting, whether you’re a football fan or not,” Waters said. “You can watch the best high school game in southeast Georgia, and then 14 hours later, the best HBCU game in the state of Georgia. What an incredible week it’s going to be here in Glynn County.”