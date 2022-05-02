Led by Brunswick High head coach Enrique Power, the Southern Soccer Academy’s U14 team showed out over the final weekend of April, scoring 10 goals and allowing just one in a four-game tournament.
“We played four games, the first two games were good,” Power said. “We played a Jacksonville Football Club in the first game, we won 3-0, and the second team that we played was Amelia Island. We beat them 2-1 and that was the team we played in the finals too. The third game was on Sunday morning, and we played another JFC team and beat them 3-0 as well.
“In the championship game, we beat Amelia Island again 2-0. We scored 10 goals, and we only allowed one goal. This is phenomenal for the whole weekend, to only allow one goal in the whole tournament that is very competitive. It speaks really highly of the boys, and they did a great job.”
The U14 team consists of Esteban Vasquez, Eric Lazo, Tyler Harris, Junior Molina, Julian Medeiros, Ethan Taft, Landon Bressler, Justin Woods, Collin Mercer, Patrick Coyle, TG Roberts, Jafeth Mendez, Eli Barnes, Coy Barnes, Sam Weaver, Thomas Weaver, Chase Paul, Wyatt Scott, Lucas Helgesen, and Will Orendorf.
Power said his team has a little bit of everything with his players attending Glynn Middle, Needwood, Risley, St. Marys, and Waycross.
Coaching at the high school level and the club soccer level is two different versions of soccer for Power to coach.
“With U14 it’s more about teaching them what the game is all about,” Power said. “That U14 age group is where a lot of kids are understanding how to play the game, and they understand what to do in certain situations. That age is where there is that jump between a good player and a player that’s going to be really good in the future.
“That age is just so important for so many kids. Either they know the basics and they know what to do with the ball or some have to get their first touch under control and then move on. There’s a lot of different levels when it comes to that U13/14 group.”
Although it is still early in the process, Power has his eyes on a possible Georgia Cup tournament for the team he’s built for the last year.
“Right now we are trying to look to get involved in the Georgia Cup,” Power said. “Playing in the state cup you are playing really tough teams from the Atlanta area where we are going to have to drive up there and play some of those teams. Whenever it comes to club soccer, you have kids that don’t play middle school soccer or high school. All they play is club, club, club. Club soccer is a whole different game than high school soccer is.”
Only getting a few more months with this team, Power wants to keep the group together, even if he can’t coach them at the SSA level.
“We are still trying to find them an identity, we are still young and we are trying to keep this group as they go on,” Power said. “After the fall this year, a lot of them will be entering high school which means they can’t be coached by me anymore. They will have to be moving on to a different coach because of Georgia High School rules.”